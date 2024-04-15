Marshalls’ Beautiful $30 Cocktail Glass Set Is the Only One You’ll Need
You can’t have too much glassware — unless your cabinet is literally running out of space. Even then, that shouldn’t stop you from visiting Marshalls for this beautiful set of coupe glasses.
This four-pack set of pink and purple drinking glasses for $29.99 is so pretty, and it’ll easily complement your bar cart. Just imagine sipping a colorful dessert cocktail out of this glass! If you have guests over, a gorgeous glass like this will definitely impress them.
According to Marshalls’ website, the glasses are five inches tall, and they recommend you hand-wash them. Although the coupe glass doesn’t hold a ton of liquid, its unique shape definitely stands out compared to other wine glasses. Plus, its heavy base means it’s easy to grip.
The amount of hidden gems in the Marshalls’ kitchen section is impressive, and you’ll probably leave the store with a full shopping cart. A set of cute glass tumblers hit the shelves last month, so you can really make your glassware collection stand out.
The pink and purple accents easily make the glassware a perfect fit if you love maximalist style, and they’d look great if they’re paired with a matching drink coaster. And while you’re shopping, be sure to stop by the Marshalls’ candle section for this cute springtime find.