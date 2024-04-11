Shoppers Love This “Perfect” $12 Find (It’s Great for Spring!)
Cottagecore style burst onto the scene in 2020, and whimsical mushroom-shaped decorations became a big part of the aesthetic. Four years later, a fungi-friendly home is still easily achievable, especially with Marshalls’ newest candle.
A TikTok by @lizzy.juned shows an “abundance of mushroom candles” at the retailer, and this might be a sign that cottagecore is back (or never left!). When you see the Gardeners Eden Mushroom Forest candle in Marshalls or HomeGoods, make sure to pick up two, because it’s already receiving attention on TikTok.
For $12.99, the scented candle has five colorful mushroom caps in pink, yellow, and red, plus there are two daisies on its surface. According to the TikTok, the candle’s fragrance isn’t too strong, so this could be an ornamental addition to your home (it’s too cute to burn anyway!).
In a TikTok by @kristinliebig, the mushroom candle isn’t the only item that has shoppers rushing to HomeGoods and Marshalls. There’s another one that appears to be a bowl of ramen at first glance, but upon a closer look, is definitely a candle. The ceramic bowl of wax noodles is topped with edamame, eggs, mushrooms, carrots, and green onions, so it’s a must-have if you’re a fan of faux food decor.
“Love how we’re going full circle,” someone commented. “Great granny used to have decorational candles too.” Decorational is the perfect way to describe these weird yet fun candles, because there is nowhere else to buy a candle that looks like that. And the official HomeGoods account said it best: “*instantly adds both of them to our cart*.”
If you’re located near a Marshalls or HomeGoods, head to one of the retailers sooner than later, because this mushroom candle will fly off shelves. It’s definitely one of a kind, and it would look so cute on your desk, countertop, or coffee table.