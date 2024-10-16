The Self-Care Ritual My Abuelita Taught Me Is My Key to Better Days

The ritual of café y panecito invites me to slow down and have moments of pause that are difficult to come by in this fast-paced life. When I stop to literally smell the coffee, I tune in more closely with myself and my surroundings. As I focus on the decadent scent of coffee and the warmth of the bread, I become grounded and am reminded of the importance of nurturing my inner being. With slow bites and sips, I’m able to block out all the external noise, at whatever hour of the day I choose.