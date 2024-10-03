This Is the Most Popular Living Room Paint Color for 2024

Choosing a color palette for your home can make the difference between a relaxing, organized space and a cluttered and busy one. But it can be intimidating to decide on color combinations for all the different areas of your home, especially when the decision can feel so permanent. (Once you decide to paint a room, who hasn’t been gripped with terror at the thought of changing their mind?) What works for a home office might not necessarily be a great fit for the dining room, and the colors that go with green might not exactly match the colors that go with gray. It’s tough to choose!