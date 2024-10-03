This Is the Most Popular Living Room Paint Color for 2024
Choosing a color palette for your home can make the difference between a relaxing, organized space and a cluttered and busy one. But it can be intimidating to decide on color combinations for all the different areas of your home, especially when the decision can feel so permanent. (Once you decide to paint a room, who hasn’t been gripped with terror at the thought of changing their mind?) What works for a home office might not necessarily be a great fit for the dining room, and the colors that go with green might not exactly match the colors that go with gray. It’s tough to choose!
So to best understand which paint colors are most popular per room among U.S. homeowners, the team at Level Frames used Google Keyword Planner between the months of August 2023 and July 2024 to gather U.S. search data for terms like “home decor colors” and “living room decor colors.”
Here’s what they found:
Best Color Overall: Magnolia
When it comes to overall home decor colors, magnolia is at the top of the list. Over the past year, U.S. homeowners searched for the buttery-yellow color over 55,000 times.
Designer Autumn Hachey previously told Apartment Therapy earlier this year that butter yellow is a great way to casually integrate more color into your home without completely abandoning the flexibility of neutral tones.
“For several years, neutrals took over, and homes felt tonal and beige,” Hachey said. “Now, people are craving color. Yellow is a beautiful, bright color that feels opposite to beige in terms of energy, but in a buttery tone, it still feels safe to explore.”
Best Bedroom Color: Green
The color green is currently the most popular bedroom color, with over 168,300 searches. Sue Peacock, a U.K.-based psychologist who specializes in sleep, says green bedrooms can be reminiscent of nature, and because of that, they’ll put you in a relaxing mood that might even help you sleep better.
Best Living Room Color: Green
Once again, green takes the cake as the most popular living room color in the United States, with over 61,600 searches. Over the past few years, sage green has emerged as a particularly popular paint color, with a whopping six paint companies picking it as their 2022 color of the year.
Black and blue are also popular options, receiving 42,050 and 38,500 searches, respectively. This even bleeds into the popularity of these colors in kitchens, too. Bobby Flay’s blue kitchen has caught the eye of dozens of his fans as a trend they want to try, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s bold black kitchen doesn’t skip on the drama.
You can check out Living Frame’s full report here.