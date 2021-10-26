Here’s What ‘You’ Got Right — and Wrong — About Living In Suburbia

In “You,” the suburbs are a place of mass and vigilant monitoring. However, while the modern world is increasingly filled with surveillance, the suburbans haven’t become quite this dystopian — yet.



Yes, more and more suburban dwellers are investing in CCTV security. As Wired and The Washington Post note, Amazon’s Ring camera doorbells are becoming hugely popular in the suburbs. However, the idea that you’re always being watched by your neighbors is a little far fetched. According to the 2019 U.S. Census, only 16 percent of suburban dwellers used private security cameras that year, while 25 percent planned to use one in the future.