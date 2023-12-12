This $3,500 Apartment in NYC Has Six Closets But No Kitchen

You read that correctly — there’s no kitchen, which means that the only sink is located in the bathroom. Instead of a proper kitchen, there are shelves filled with appliances like a microwave, single burner, air fryer, and coffee machine. And if you live in New York, you know that is almost enough to get by, especially if your delivery person is a regular at your front door. Plus, it offers you some extra apartment space. That’s some New York rent math right there.