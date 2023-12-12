This $3,500 Apartment in NYC Has Six Closets But No Kitchen
There are some staples that New Yorkers can sacrifice in exchange for (relatively) affordable housing. This includes an in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, elevator, outdoor access, and even natural lighting. However, more people require a kitchen (obviously) — but that isn’t the same for this one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn.
The recently-listed $3,500 one-bedroom in the Cobble Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn has a lot going for it: a decent-sized living room, fireplace, and some natural light. The bedroom is suspiciously spacious, and there’s a rare amount of six closets to fit a luxurious wardrobe. But upon closer inspection, a kitchen seems to be missing.
You read that correctly — there’s no kitchen, which means that the only sink is located in the bathroom. Instead of a proper kitchen, there are shelves filled with appliances like a microwave, single burner, air fryer, and coffee machine. And if you live in New York, you know that is almost enough to get by, especially if your delivery person is a regular at your front door. Plus, it offers you some extra apartment space. That’s some New York rent math right there.
Surprisingly (or unsurprisingly), a kitchenless unit isn’t new. A $2,500 studio in Manhattan listed earlier this year didn’t have a kitchen sink. The monthly rent of this new one may seem high, but it’s well below NYC’s average rent of $5,588 a month and bigger than a lot of what’s out there, too.
Although this listing is temporarily off the market — meaning it’s possibly already been rented — it’s more than likely that there are a handful of similar units that are also missing essentials like a kitchen, closet space, or bathroom.