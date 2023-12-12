Newsletters

This $3,500 Apartment in NYC Has Six Closets But No Kitchen

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published yesterday

There are some staples that New Yorkers can sacrifice in exchange for (relatively) affordable housing. This includes an in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, elevator, outdoor access, and even natural lighting. However, more people require a kitchen (obviously) — but that isn’t the same for this one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn.

The  recently-listed $3,500 one-bedroom in the Cobble Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn has a lot going for it: a decent-sized living room, fireplace, and some natural light. The bedroom is suspiciously spacious, and there’s a rare amount of six closets to fit a luxurious wardrobe. But upon closer inspection, a kitchen seems to be missing.

You read that correctly — there’s no kitchen, which means that the only sink is located in the bathroom. Instead of a proper  kitchen, there are shelves filled with appliances like a microwave, single burner, air fryer, and coffee machine. And if you live in New York, you know that is almost enough to get by, especially if your delivery person is a regular at your front door. Plus, it offers you some extra apartment space. That’s some New York rent math right there.

Surprisingly (or unsurprisingly), a kitchenless unit isn’t new. A $2,500 studio in Manhattan listed earlier this year didn’t have a kitchen sink. The monthly rent of this new one may seem high, but it’s well below NYC’s average rent of $5,588 a month and bigger than a lot of what’s out there, too.

Although this listing is temporarily off the market — meaning it’s possibly already been rented — it’s more than likely that there are a handful of similar units that are also missing essentials like a kitchen, closet space, or bathroom. 

