Oprah Follows This Golden Rule for Paint in Her California Home

Oprah’s philosophy is fair — a limited color palette is great for a minimalist aesthetic. And in past sneak peeks of her home, you can notice that design style reflected in her wall colors, decorations, and furniture.



During a brunch in 2022, Oprah posted an Instagram showing off the reception room in her California home, and you can see the painted golden walls in the background. And in a separate video from Dec. 2021, a cream-colored staircase is wrapped with giant pine cones and a luscious garland.