This Paint Color Is Taking Over TikTok — See All the Ways to Use It
Apartment Therapy’s annual Small/Cool Contest is back again! Look inside 71 homes and tell us which is the smallest and coolest. The grand prize winner will get $1,000. Start voting now!
Green interiors have been trending for quite a while, and it’s not terribly surprising given that the earthy hue works with nearly every aesthetic from cottagecore and dark academia to biophilic design and modern farmhouse. But there are many shades of green out there, and choosing one you’ll love for years to come can be a challenge, which is why TikTok is here with the exact shade to suit just about any space.
With more than 10 million views and counting, TikTok’s favorite paint shade these days is Sherwin-Williams’ famed Pewter Green (SW 6208), a down-to-earth cool, calming hue that both elevates and grounds walls, cabinetry, doors, and even exteriors alike.
TikTokers can’t stop using Pewter Green in their homes, whether they’re adding softness and style to bedrooms, stepping up basic white IKEA cabinets in the laundry room to something a little more sophisticated, or fully transforming an entire kitchen or work-from-home office space into something truly regal. It’s a timeless hue that works in areas large or small, with some TikTokers noting that it can even look different based on the amount of sunlight coming in at any given time of day.
It’s also a great accent color to a lighter shade of green, like Sherwin-Williams’ Evergreen Fog (SW 9130), a cozy green with gray undertones that served as the brand’s 2022 Color of the Year. But if you’re not looking to commit to the nature-inspired hue, no sweat. You could always paint a bench or other smaller wood furniture item using the beloved paint shade, making it the most versatile pick on the block these days no matter your style or design preferences.
One TikToker summed it up perfectly, calling Pewter Green the “perfect chameleon color,” and it seems plenty of home painters agree with that *ahem* sage assessment.