This Stylish, Battery-Operated $31 Lamp Is the Perfect Way to Add a Warm Glow to Any Space
As you probably already know, lighting should never be an afterthought. This holds true in all scenarios, whether you’re taking a selfie or trying to set the mood for a dinner party. And, most of the time, harsh overhead lighting is not the answer. Table lamps, wall sconces, candles, and other forms of ambient lighting will be your best friends when it comes to creating warm, inviting spaces. But not all lamps are created equal; it’s hard to find one that matches the aesthetic (and dimensions) of a given area. There are also certain factors you might want to avoid, such as pesky cords and overly fragile or complicated designs. Luckily, we know of a specific lamp that’s a hit among Amazon shoppers, largely because it’s so chic and easy to style with other decor. The MJ PREMIER battery-operated table lamp is as unfussy as lighting gets, and it’ll look great wherever you put it.
What is the Battery-operated Table Lamp with Timer?
Sporting a brass-toned bass and textured glass shade, this compact lamp is beautiful yet understated, but that’s not all we love about it. Because it’s battery-operated, you don’t have to deal with any cords, which only adds to its clean, sophisticated look and ease of use. Simply insert two AAA batteries, and switch it on. An auto timer in the battery base also gives you the option to have the lamp switch off on its own after six hours, saving you from having to frequently replace the batteries. A single bulb provides a soft glow, creating an intimate vibe by your sofa or bed. And because it’s battery-powered, the lamp is also easily portable, so you can bring it with you wherever you need a bit of light.
Not too long ago, contributor Sarah included it in her list of life-changing household items, writing, “I’m a night owl who is very picky about lighting concepts. While I’m creeping around the apartment late at night trying not to disturb my slumbering partner, I love having this little battery-operated lamp to move wherever I please… Pop it on the coffee table! Bring it to the patio! This thing is certifiably cute, and trust me when I say, it’s certifiably handy, too.”
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4/5
“I purchased this beautiful mid-century modern lamp to put in our reading room to add a relaxing light… I absolutely love that this is cordless and the material it is made of! The clear glass bubble design looks so cute in our reading room and was a perfect addition. This lamp is strong and durable… All you need are two AAA batteries, and this lamp will last months!” — SmithHaus
“These lights are classy and great for our small space. I wanted lighting for a walkway but didn’t want bright overhead lights or to use a lot of electricity to keep the walkway lit. I added two of these to the space, and they were perfect. I’m ordering more for the entryway and decorative shelving.” — J.E.R.
“I don’t have an outlet near my favorite chair. With this lamp, I’m able to have a little light without having to run a long extension cord in the middle of the room. I’m very happy with it.” — Babbsi
If you’re looking to brightly illuminate a space, this is probably not the lamp for you. But if you want to achieve a soft, pleasant light that’ll make your favorite corner feel even more cozy and intimate, you’ll definitely want to pick one of these up. At $31, it won’t break the bank, and it’ll elevate your space with barely any effort required on your part.
Buy: Battery-Operated Table Lamp with Timer, $30.99 (normally $36.99)