Prime Day Is Over, But These Home Deals Just Might Be Even Better

Morgan Pryor
published yesterday
Credit: Sarah Crowley/Apartment Therapy

Oh, Prime Day. It’s one of the best times of the year to score products for way, way less. Sometimes, even hundreds of dollars less when it comes to the big ticket items like vacuums and mattresses. But even if the most dedicated Prime Day shopper scours the website for hours, it’s impossible to find and take advantage of every single show-stopping deal out there, and you can’t help but wish you snagged a few more items on your list when Prime Day is over.

Maybe you’re in the other boat — maybe you totally spaced and forgot about the Amazon sale event, and you’re mad at yourself for not taking advantage of the major markdowns. And trust us, they were major. But regardless of which situation best describes yours, we’ve got some good news: Prime Day-level deals are still going on! Even though the two-day sale came to a close yesterday evening, we found some of the best items that are still discounted, from organizers to rugs. If you still have the shopping bug, like us, read on for our picks!

1 / 10
CAROTE 6 Qt Nonstick Deep Frying Pan
Amazon
$34.99
was $57.99

Carote delivers some high-quality cookware for amazingly affordable prices — we love their nonstick frying pan, so we have no doubt their sauce pan works just as well. The 3,800-plus 5-star reviews certainly make us think so.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Loloi II Skye Collection Area Rug Denim/Natural, 5' x 7'6"
Amazon
$67.50
was $259.00

Rugs are one of the ways you can easily make a room look way more put together (and not to mention bigger). Usually, their price tags are just as large, but you can still snag this gorgeous blue Loloi rug at a whopping 74 percent off discount.

Buy Now
3 / 10
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer
Amazon
$299.96
was $379.99

KitchenAid had some great deals during Prime Day, and it looks like the party’s still going even a day later, with this mini version of their iconic stand mixer we all know and love. It’s perfect if you aren’t working with that much space, but are dying to add the power of a stand mixer to your kitchen arsenal.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier
Amazon
$96.99
was $119.99

This super effective, highly rated purifier will give you peace of mind that you’re breathing in the best air possible — it removes larger particles like lint and fur, toxic fumes and bad smells, and dust and pollen.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Plastic BPA Free Food Storage Container Set
Amazon
$21.99
was $36.00

If you’ve been wanting to hop on the organization bandwagon, editor-loved brand Joseph Joseph should be your first stop. These nesting food storage containers are incredible space savers — not to mention, they add a nice pop of color to your kitchen.

Buy Now
6 / 10
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
$119.98
was $159.99

While most of the major Prime Day vacuum deals may be over, there are still a few lingering sales. This INSE option has six different accessories to fit every need you can possibly think of, and it works on a number of surfaces, including carpet, hardwood, furniture, windows, and more. It even has a $20 coupon you can apply at checkout!

Buy Now
7 / 10
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Amazon
$149.99
was $199.99

Speaking of peace of mind, a Ring doorbell is just what you need if you’ve been wanting to add an extra level of security to your home — and over 34,000 customers have given it 5 stars, so you can be sure that it’s worth the investment. “As an owner of this fantastic device, I can confidently say it's been a game-changer with its enhanced WiFi, improved motion detection, and easy installation,” one reviewer said.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set
Amazon
$29.97
was $47.97

One of Amazon’s best-selling sheet sets is still majorly discounted — and we found this set to definitely be worth the hype when we tried it. “I’ve slept on them for about a month and they’ve been to my local wash & fold (which does not hold back on the high heat/high speed cycles) a couple times, and they’re as soft as they were out of the package, which is to say, extremely soft,” Tara, our News & Culture Director, said.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
$99.00
was $129.00

Amazon has some of the best tech deals around on Prime Day, and luckily, you can still get AirPods for $30 less. With noise cancellation and more immersive sound, you’ll never go back to wired headphones once you give these bluetooth earbuds a try.

Buy Now
10 / 10
YouCopia SinkSuite Under Sink Turntable
Amazon
$20.99
was $29.99

We are huge fans of YouCopia organizers here at AT, and this one is going on our wishlist immediately. Whether you use it in your kitchen cabinets or even as a makeup organizer, it’ll make everything easy to see and reach.

Buy Now
 

