Prime Day Is Over, But These Home Deals Just Might Be Even Better

Maybe you’re in the other boat — maybe you totally spaced and forgot about the Amazon sale event, and you’re mad at yourself for not taking advantage of the major markdowns. And trust us, they were major. But regardless of which situation best describes yours, we’ve got some good news: Prime Day-level deals are still going on! Even though the two-day sale came to a close yesterday evening, we found some of the best items that are still discounted, from organizers to rugs. If you still have the shopping bug, like us, read on for our picks!