PSA: Prime Day Is Full of Ridiculously Good Dyson Deals — Shop Our Favorites
Amazon Prime Day is more than just an epic shopping event that sets the internet abuzz — it’s a great (and, honestly, financially responsible) excuse to splurge on some new gadgets that can seriously improve your daily life. If cleaning up after summer’s many messes (think: sand, garden dirt, freshly mowed grass, and more) is grating on you, now could be the perfect time to step up your vacuuming game. And what better way to do that than with help from industry leader Dyson?
Widely considered to be the top vacuum brand on the market, Dyson is well-known for their cutting-edge technology and industry-best vacuums, resulting in a cleaning session that is half the effort — and twice as effective. Still, Dyson vacuums (as well as their other devices) are not inexpensive, so we’re all for taking advantage of sales when they pop up. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is offering up can’t-miss deals on a variety of Dyson items, including an impressive 34 percent off their classic Ball Animal 2 Upright vacuum. Ready to get shopping? Check out our favorite Dyson deals for Amazon Prime Day, below.
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.