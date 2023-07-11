Newsletters
PSA: Prime Day Is Full of Ridiculously Good Dyson Deals — Shop Our Favorites

Alyssa Longobucco
Alyssa is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York. When she's not diving into the latest in food and home decor, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and son.
Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
updated about 5 hours ago
Amazon Prime Day is more than just an epic shopping event that sets the internet abuzz — it’s a great (and, honestly, financially responsible) excuse to splurge on some new gadgets that can seriously improve your daily life. If cleaning up after summer’s many messes (think: sand, garden dirt, freshly mowed grass, and more) is grating on you, now could be the perfect time to step up your vacuuming game. And what better way to do that than with help from industry leader Dyson?

Widely considered to be the top vacuum brand on the market, Dyson is well-known for their cutting-edge technology and industry-best vacuums, resulting in a cleaning session that is half the effort — and twice as effective. Still, Dyson vacuums (as well as their other devices) are not inexpensive, so we’re all for taking advantage of sales when they pop up. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is offering up can’t-miss deals on a variety of Dyson items, including an impressive 34 percent off their classic Ball Animal 2 Upright vacuum. Ready to get shopping? Check out our favorite Dyson deals for Amazon Prime Day, below.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum
$393.99
was $599.99

Ideal for larger homes (or those homeowners who have beloved fur babies that happen to shed!), Dyson's Ball Animal 2 upright vacuum is a veritable powerhouse. It boasts the strongest suction of any Dyson vacuum, whole-machine filtration to ensure allergens stay trapped, and a self-adjusting cleaning head that works on both hard floors and carpets. For a limited time during Amazon Prime Day, you can score it on sale.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner
$349.99
was $499.99

If versatility and space are of utmost concern to you, you're going to want to add Dyson's Cyclone V10 Animal vacuum cleaner to your Amazon Prime Day wishlist. It has nearly endless uses, transforming from a standard upright vacuum to a portable handheld in seconds to ensure every inch of your house gets the cleaning it needs. You won't have a cord tethering you to the wall, either — once fully charged, it can run for an hour straight (which should carry you through an entire average-sized home).

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan
$369.99
was $529.99

You may be sweating now, but — depending on where you live — cold weather is just around the corner. Wouldn't it be great if there was a do-it-all fan that could handle both? Enter: Dyson's Pure Hot+Cool HP01 fan. Not only will it keep you nice in cool in the summer, but it acts as a space heater during the winter for a cozy touch. It also includes a HEPA filter air purifier to remove nearly 100 percent of the air pollutants in your space, plus a powerful bladeless design that moves air across the room with nary a sound.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$449.99
was $649.99

The lightweight and portable Dyson V12 Detect is designed to rid your space of as much dust as possible thanks to its laser-detecting technology. Here's how it works: As you vacuum, an integrated green laser on the head shines a light on dust, hair, and crumbs that can't be seen with the naked eye, resulting in a deeper (and more satisfying) clean. As if that wasn't cool enough, a built-in sensor on its LCD screen tells you just how much dust and dirt it's picking up. CleanTok, here you come.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan
$380.52
was $429.99

Summer have you feeling the heat? Cool off with Dyson's Pure Cool fan — and never have to worry about airborne allergens again. The machine's sleek and slim design packs a punch, with Air Multiplier technology that sends a fresh breeze into even the furthest reaches of your room. But that's not all — the HEPA filter within works to purify the air in your home as it cools, removing up to 99.97 percent of odors and gases.

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$718.65
was $949.99

Toddlers, dogs, a pack of teenagers — even your biggest mess is no match for the Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum. It boasts all the same features as other beloved Dyson cordless models, with a few extra perks, like a 150 percent bigger bin and twice the run time. Translation: You'll be able to tackle your whole home in one fell swoop, no matter how many bedrooms (or dust bunnies) are involved.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan
$499.99
was $749.99

This purifier, while eliminating all pollutants in the air, goes after the formaldehyde that’s released from various things in the house, such as pressed-wood products, foam insulation, and wallpaper, to name a few. It reports pollution, as well as when it’s time to change the filter, in real-time on its screen and on the Dyson app. Smart, right?

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$349.99
was $469.99

Cordless is key for getting to those hard-to-reach areas — and keeping it the most simple when you have a pet running around while you vacuum — and it even detaches to turn into a handheld version so you can tackle the stairs and furniture. This one is also specifically designed to clean up after pets, too, with a hair removal mechanism to avoid tangling.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
$499.99
was $649.99

Who wouldn’t want to cool the room down while making the air cleaner? In comparison to its TP01 counterpart, the TP07 has all of the same neat features, but it can purify much larger spaces. Its fan function is just as effective: “It noticeably cools a room. I run mine around 3 out of the 10 speed settings and even at that level I can feel cool air blowing past me when it passes me,” a reviewer said.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$559.99
was $799.99

If you thought the V8 was good, just wait until you check out the Outsize: It has 90 percent more suction than the V8. It also features Dyson’s signature LCD screen display to give you more control, and it even changes suction level and cleaning time depending on the floor type.

