Newsletters

Pottery Barn’s End-of-Year Sale Includes So Many Editor Favorites — Shop Our Top Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 8 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Intersection of living, dining and bedroom in small home.
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Layne Dixon

Christmas hasn’t even passed yet, and already our favorite home retailers are surprising us with end-of-year sales. We might be busy finishing up our gift-wrapping and greeting relatives from out of town, but we’ll always make time for a good discount! Pottery Barn’s end-of-season sale has plenty. To be specific, hundreds of their best-selling furniture and decor pieces are currently going for up to 50% off. We had a look through the markdowns and were delighted to find a number of editor favorites, not to mention sofas, rugs, and bed frames that we covered in our Personal Shopper series. But, of course, that’s not all you’ll find on the sale pages. There are pieces for every room of the home, including some solid small-space-friendly models and newer styles that aren’t even a year old yet. We rounded up our top 10 picks below to help you get inspired, not that you’ll need any motivation to stock up on these stunning home finds.

1 / 10
Jake Leather Sofa with Wood Base
Pottery Barn
$3899.00
was $3999.00

When we visited Pottery Barn's showroom, what impressed us most about the Jake sofa was its timeless appearance, which can largely be attributed to its leather upholstery. The classy leather has a slightly worn-in look and is designed to lighten and soften over time, so you won't feel hesitant about sinking into its comfy cushions. The sofa is marked down 10% in several select leather shades and 40% in two suede options.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Chunky Knit Sweater Rug, 5' x 8'
Pottery Barn
$509.00
was $599.00

Another category we tried out at Pottery Barn? Area rugs! We think the woolen chunky knit sweater rug is especially great for the colder months — though, of course, it works year-round. It’s thick, which means it’ll hold up wherever you put it, and soft to the touch. The rug is currently discounted in all four coastal colors, too.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Zoe Metal Dining Chair
Pottery Barn
$118.99
was $199.00

Finding long-lasting, stylish dining chairs for a reasonable price can be tricky, but the Zoe metal dining chair comes in at under $120; plus, it's expertly crafted with high-quality materials. Upholstered in a neutral shade of textured basket weave, the chair's polyurethane foam support and sturdy, powder-coated metal legs will keep your guests comfy for even the longest of dinner parties.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Stratton Storage Platform Bed with Drawers, Full/Queen
Pottery Barn
$1679.00
was $2099.00

We also looked at bed frames during our Personal Shopper visits, and among all the models we viewed, the Stratton made a lasting impression. With drawers on all sides (six in total), this platform bed is a dream for those living in small spaces. Crafted from a mix of solid hardwood and engineered wood, this storage wonder doesn't skimp on style either, with a hand-applied finish and gorgeous hardware that make it a real statement piece.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Lassen Handcrafted Quilt, Full/Queen
Pottery Barn
$239.00
was $299.00

Who doesn't love a colorful quilt? This Americana-inspired bed covering is a nice departure from the solid, monochromatic bedding that probably adorns your sleep surface. Best List editor Britt describes the quilt as feeling as close to homemade as you can get. "It has charming patchwork in a refreshing colorway that easily brightens up my space," she said. "I love layering it with my bedding as a finishing touch. It also adds a nice weight to the sheets for a cozy night's rest." You can also reverse the multicolored side for a subtler blue-striped pattern.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Toscana Extending Dining Table, 60" - 84"
Pottery Barn
$1519.00
was $1899.00

Although this distressed wooden dining table leans into the farmhouse aesthetic, it's still neutral enough to fit in with a wide variety of decor styles. Plus, the piece is available in three sizes, the smallest of which is great for smaller spaces. Even then, it can seat up to eight people when fully expanded. Best of all, the table is currently marked down nearly $400 in a beautiful chestnut finish.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Garby Metal Nightstand, Set of 2
Pottery Barn
$319.00
was $399.00

In theory, everyone wants a nightstand with plenty of drawer space, but your bedroom might not have the square footage for it. Enter the Garby nightstand, which comes in a set of two and is characterized by a solid metal frame and three wide shelves that'll still be able to hold all of your nighttime essentials. We also appreciate the table's simple matte black aesthetic, which makes it modern and easy to style.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Ayden Square Arm Slipcovered Swivel Glider
Pottery Barn
$929.00
was $1549.00

The Ayden chair has everything you could want in an accent piece: Plush cushions, a slipcover for easy cleaning, and a compact silhouette that's still comfy enough for lounging. But the star feature here is the chair's rocking swivel base, which makes it perfect for socializing. Additionally, if you leave your drink on a surface behind you, you can simply spin around and grab it without having to stand or reach.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Nicolette Hand-Knotted Wool Rug, 5' x 8'
Pottery Barn
$679.00
was $799.00

Despite what you might think, Pottery Barn does carry handmade pieces, including the new hand-knotted Nicolette rug, which is even prettier in person. Available in six dazzling colorways, each one takes up to four weeks to complete, and the result is clearly worth it. You'll also find this piece to be durable, and its medium-soft construction makes it highly versatile.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Antique Gold Mantel Mirror, Small
Pottery Barn
$279.00
was $349.00

Dress up your entryway or fireplace mantel with this stunning and functional wall mirror, which comes in two sizes. (It's also available as a floor model). In addition to its curved silhouette, we love the mirror's thick gold frame, which gives it that vintage appeal. The Greek column-inspired fluting will also add texture to your space.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Decor & Accessories
Furniture
News
Rugs & Carpets
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits