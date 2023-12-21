Pottery Barn’s End-of-Year Sale Includes So Many Editor Favorites — Shop Our Top Picks

Christmas hasn’t even passed yet, and already our favorite home retailers are surprising us with end-of-year sales. We might be busy finishing up our gift-wrapping and greeting relatives from out of town, but we’ll always make time for a good discount! Pottery Barn’s end-of-season sale has plenty. To be specific, hundreds of their best-selling furniture and decor pieces are currently going for up to 50% off. We had a look through the markdowns and were delighted to find a number of editor favorites, not to mention sofas, rugs, and bed frames that we covered in our Personal Shopper series. But, of course, that’s not all you’ll find on the sale pages. There are pieces for every room of the home, including some solid small-space-friendly models and newer styles that aren’t even a year old yet. We rounded up our top 10 picks below to help you get inspired, not that you’ll need any motivation to stock up on these stunning home finds.