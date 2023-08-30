Pottery Barn’s Labor Day Sale Is Here — Here Are 10 Editor-Loved Picks to Shop for Up to 50% Off
You might think New Year’s is the best time to undergo a lifestyle refresh, but Labor Day is, dare we say it, a much more opportune period if you’re looking to pull yourself — and your space — together. The chaos of summer travel is grinding to a halt, and you’re likely feeling that it’s time to settle back into your home. Nothing does quite as good a job of making you feel grounded as cozy, inviting spaces decorated just the way you like. To achieve this, you’re best off heading to Pottery Barn. Like many of our favorite home retailers, they’re currently hosting a massive Labor Day sale, during which you can snag tons of furniture and decor pieces for up to 50 percent off.
We’ve featured Pottery Barn in our Personal Shopper series, plus, our editors are generally just big fans of their stuff. In short, we have lots of good recs for your next sofa, rug, or dinnerware set, and they’re all discounted! Have a look through our top picks, and stock up while the prices are right.
