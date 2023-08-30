Newsletters
Pottery Barn's Labor Day Sale Is Here — Here Are 10 Editor-Loved Picks to Shop for Up to 50% Off

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 4 hours ago
monochromatic blue living room in Brooklyn
Credit: Connie Zhou

You might think New Year’s is the best time to undergo a lifestyle refresh, but Labor Day is, dare we say it, a much more opportune period if you’re looking to pull yourself — and your space — together. The chaos of summer travel is grinding to a halt, and you’re likely feeling that it’s time to settle back into your home. Nothing does quite as good a job of making you feel grounded as cozy, inviting spaces decorated just the way you like. To achieve this, you’re best off heading to Pottery Barn. Like many of our favorite home retailers, they’re currently hosting a massive Labor Day sale, during which you can snag tons of furniture and decor pieces for up to 50 percent off.

We’ve featured Pottery Barn in our Personal Shopper series, plus, our editors are generally just big fans of their stuff. In short, we have lots of good recs for your next sofa, rug, or dinnerware set, and they’re all discounted! Have a look through our top picks, and stock up while the prices are right.

1 / 10
Carmel Square Wide Arm Upholstered Sofa, 86.5"
Pottery Barn
$2639.00
was $3299.00

We've viewed almost every sofa Pottery Barn has to offer for our Personal Shopper series, and the Carmel is easily one of their most customizable options. You can choose from six different widths, two-seat cushion styles, and numerous fabrics and colors. It has a clean, almost beachy design, like something you'd find in a Hamptons home. Its square arms are also wide and make resting your own arms an easy feat, plus, the sofa's cushions are neither too soft nor too firm.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Mason Stoneware 16-Piece Dinner Set in Matte Blue
Pottery Barn
$108.00
was $136.00

Although we're partial to Pottery Barn's big-ticket furniture pieces, you can't skip out on their dishware. Home Projects Director Megan loves this 16-piece set, which is currently on sale in a stunning robin's egg blue. "They're sturdy, they're dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and they have a really lovely minimalist yet timeless design," she said of the plates. "The range includes everything from serving platters to giant salad bowls to tiny dip bowls." The set is sure to last a lifetime and bring an effortlessly sophisticated vibe to your dining setup.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Jordie Handwoven Performance Rug, 5' x 8'
Pottery Barn
$509.00
was $599.00

Add texture without making your surroundings look too busy by placing this handwoven rug in the bedroom, living room, or home office. It has a unique pebbled weave, as well as two fringed edges for a boho look. These features, combined with the sandy color options, would look great in similarly neutral-toned rooms. There are lots of things you could call this rug. Earthy? Granola? Perhaps. Boring? Definitely not.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Toulouse Upholstered Bed, Queen
Pottery Barn
$1799.00
was $1999.00

Those after a rustic vibe will love the Toulouse upholstered bed frame, which expertly combines soft and hard materials to achieve a beautiful textured look. We love that it has space for under-bed storage, and how can we not mention the snazzy bronze nailhead trim that adorns its perimeter? The bed is available in three standard sizes and three wood finishes.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Havana Handwoven Seagrass Utility Basket, Medium
Pottery Barn
$13.99
was $29.50

Store anything from magazines to kids' toys to office supplies in this chic woven seagrass basket. Blair, our style shopping editor, loves it, and it's no wonder why. The basket is available in a medium size, which is perfect for lining your closet's shelves, and it goes without saying that it's way better-looking than your average plastic bin. Grab a few baskets, and place them on the shelves of your console table or inside your closet for some much-needed extra storage space.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Buchanan Roll Arm Deluxe Twin Sleeper Sofa
Pottery Barn
$3039.00
was $3799.00

Once you introduce the Buchanan twin sleeper into your living space or guest room, don't be surprised to find yourself voluntarily snuggling atop its ultra-comfy cushions or foam mattress. You won't experience exposed springs, squeaky sounds, or a detached mattress with this quality pull-out bed. After testing it, ourselves, we can attest that the Buchanan is a sleeper armchair that takes up little space, is easy to pull out, and is genuinely comfortable.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Peace & Quiet Noise Reducing Blackout Curtain in Gray, 50" x 84"
Pottery Barn
$92.00
was $109.00

Not only will this low-maintenance blackout curtain block light from entering your room while you sleep, but its dense fibers also reduce noise, too. Really, are you even surprised it won a spot on our Best List? "I live above a daycare and have a garden-facing apartment, which means I have gotten to know the barks of my neighbors’ dogs just about well enough to be considered fluent," wrote Best List editor Britt. "A single Peace & Quiet panel, made from a dense polyester that’s both visually and tangibly deceptive, eliminated the barks, bird chirps, and Ring Around the Rosie-ing from my bedroom, keeping me calm and protecting my landlord from a broken lease."

Buy Now
8 / 10
Rafferty Striped Handwoven Rug, 5' x 8'
Pottery Barn
$299.97
was $599.00

As far as rugs go, the Rafferty is perfect for high-traffic households. Its made-to-last construction makes it a solid pick for the entryway; you can count on the textured woven surface to catch and hide all kinds of dirt and grime. We also deemed the Rafferty a great rug for layering. Because it's so simple in design, you can place it next to louder rugs without fear of them clashing.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Brighton Handcrafted Reversible Quilt, Full/Queen
Pottery Barn
$209.00
was $299.00

Not too long ago, Britt tested Pottery Barn's Lassen quilt, describing the Best List winner as refreshingly colorful and the perfect weight for cozy nights in. Although that quilt is not on sale, you can shop the very similar Brighton quilt for a whopping $90 off. Like the Lassen, the Brighton is also handcrafted and sports an eye-catching multicolored pattern. This piece is also reversible, sporting a solid orange hue on the other side of its starry motif.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Farmhouse Canopy Bed, Queen
Pottery Barn
$1899.00
was $1999.00

Introducing a canopy bed into your room is an easy and instant way to add a bit of whimsy. The Farmhouse canopy bed certainly does that, but it also manages to remain simple and practical in its design thanks to its clean lines and pared-back construction. The canopy doesn’t reach too high, nor does the bed frame come all the way to the ground, making it suited for rooms in which excess space is limited. This also means you get a generous storage space underneath for out-of-season clothes and linens.

Buy Now
 

