12 Can’t-Miss Deals from Pottery Barn’s Giant Memorial Day Sale (Save Up to 60% Off!)

Despite the holiday weekend still being a ways away, most retailers’ Memorial Day sales are already live. This is great news because it means you can get all of your shopping out of the way now and just relax when May 27 finally arrives. Even better still, you don’t have to seek out specific sales yourself, because we’ve got you covered with all the best deals to score on furniture, mattresses, patio essentials, and home tech. One sale you absolutely can’t miss is Pottery Barn’s. Now through May 28, you can save up to 60% on thousands of furniture and decor pieces for every room of your home. There’s a lot to sort through, but we’ve already gone ahead and picked out some deals that stood out to us. Whether you’re in the market for an outdoor conversation set, a modern sofa, or small-space storage solutions, you’ll find it below. There’s no reason to wait — take advantage of these discounts now!