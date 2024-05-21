Newsletters

12 Can’t-Miss Deals from Pottery Barn’s Giant Memorial Day Sale (Save Up to 60% Off!)

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
White living room with two couches and a large bookshelf.
See More Images
Credit: Erin Derby

Despite the holiday weekend still being a ways away, most retailers’ Memorial Day sales are already live. This is great news because it means you can get all of your shopping out of the way now and just relax when May 27 finally arrives. Even better still, you don’t have to seek out specific sales yourself, because we’ve got you covered with all the best deals to score on furniture, mattresses, patio essentials, and home tech. One sale you absolutely can’t miss is Pottery Barn’s. Now through May 28, you can save up to 60% on thousands of furniture and decor pieces for every room of your home. There’s a lot to sort through, but we’ve already gone ahead and picked out some deals that stood out to us. Whether you’re in the market for an outdoor conversation set, a modern sofa, or small-space storage solutions, you’ll find it below. There’s no reason to wait — take advantage of these discounts now!

York Square Arm Sofa
Pottery Barn
$1359.00
was $1599.00

Deep seats are popular, and for good reason. The York definitely delivers in that department. Plus, you can snag it in a 60-inch or 72-inch width for your studio. Although the sofa's cushions are wrapped in a down blend for extra softness, steel springs prevent sagging. We also love the sofa’s square-armed silhouette, which will never go out of style.

Under the Vanity Storage
Pottery Barn
$63.00
was $79.00

If the under-sink cabinet in your bathroom could use some decluttering, pick up this ingenious vanity shelf, which has three compact but spacious drawers for all of your storage needs. It can hold anything from hair tools to beauty products to cleaning supplies, and it’s quite chic as far as organizers go. At $63, it’s also a steal.

Brentwood Round Coffee Table (32")
Pottery Barn
$348.99
was $499.00

As far as coffee tables go, this pick stands out with its round, two-tier silhouette and mixed-material design. Its dark mango wood will make your living space look richer, while the brass legs add a touch of glam. Naturally, the table’s undershelf serves as extra storage, which you can use to display decor or hold your magazine collection.

Toulouse Upholstered Bed, Queen
Pottery Barn
$1899.00
was $1999.00

We viewed the Toulouse bed in-store for our Personal Shopper series, ranking it as the best classic-style frame on display. “The Toulouse combines the softness of natural material upholstery with the support of long-grain meranti hardwood to create a display as classically Americana as Pottery Barn itself,” our review reads. The timeless elegance and under-bed storage space made it one of our favorites.

Charleston Seagrass Tapered Baskets, Set of 2
Pottery Barn
$143.00
was $179.00

Pottery Barn is home to so many beautiful seagrass storage baskets, including this two-piece set. You can place the baskets just about anywhere, from the front entryway to the kids’ room, to corral clutter and keep smaller items organized. They certainly look better than the typical plastic bins.

Balboa Upholstered Swivel Armchair
Pottery Barn
$934.00
was $1099.00

We also viewed this swivel chair in Pottery Barn’s store and were delighted to find it amid the sale items. The Balboa is currently 15% off in a multitude of fabrics, and you can also snag it in a petite size, which was our favorite. It’s comfortable, functional, and stylish. What more could you ask for in an accent piece?

Reeva Handwoven Rug, 5' x 8'
Pottery Barn
$699.00

The Reeva is one of Pottery Barn's newest rugs, so we were excited to see it up close in the showroom. Its faded motif gives off vintage vibes, though the rug still makes a statement with its intricate floral motif. You'll also be happy to learn that this piece is thin and low pile, so it's great for high-traffic areas.

Toscana Extending Dining Table
Pottery Barn
$1899.00

Although this editor-tested, distressed wooden table leans into the farmhouse aesthetic, it's still neutral enough to fit in with a wide variety of decor styles. Plus, the piece is available in three sizes, the smallest of which is great for smaller spaces. Even then, it can seat up to eight people when fully expanded. Best of all, the table is currently marked down in three wooden finishes.

Capri 3-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Pottery Barn
$810.00
was $1157.00

A three-piece patio set from Pottery Barn for under $1,000? Consider us sold. This charming trio comes with a cushioned wicker loveseat and two matching armchairs, so you and your loved ones can hang out in the yard comfortably all summer long. Plus, each piece is made from weather-resistant materials. All you need is a coffee table, and you’re good to go.

Portola Nightstand
Pottery Barn
$449.00
was $599.00

We’re big fans of Pottery Barn’s Scandi-inspired Portola collection, and that includes this contemporary nightstand. It’s a bit wide — 26 inches to be exact — so if you don’t have space for two bedside tables, just this one model will be enough to hold all of your nighttime essentials. We especially appreciate the extra-deep drawer situated under the upper shelf.

Serling Upholstered Dining Chairs, Set of 2
Pottery Barn
$418.99
was $699.00

Add a boho flair to your dining nook with these rattan-backed chairs, which also boast comfy padded seats. They’re at once rustic and fashion-forward, adding to the room’s decor without any extra effort required from you. You’ll find that you can sit for hours once reclined against their curved backrests.

Malibu Metal Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2
Pottery Barn
$1599.00
was $1999.00

You could forego traditional seating entirely and instead outfit your yard with this sophisticated set of chaise lounges. Whether you're catching some z's or some sun, you'll love the ability to fully recline against their flexible, supportive mesh backs. And you get two with this purchase, which is perfect for poolside chats.

Filed in:
Decor & Accessories
Furniture
News
Outdoor Furniture
Sales & Events
Shopping