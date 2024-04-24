10 Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss from Pottery Barn’s Outdoor Furniture Sale

We might already be a month into spring, but it’s not too late to spruce up your outdoor space. If anything, now’s the perfect time to stock up on patio dining sets and lounge seating before summer truly arrives. And because finding the right outdoor furniture can be tedious, it’s something you really only want to do once. For that, you’ll want to find the most durable pieces available, which you can always find at Pottery Barn. We’re longtime fans of the brand’s well-made indoor furniture, so it makes sense that we’d be equally obsessed with the weather-resistant pieces they offer for the backyard. Plus, Pottery Barn is currently offering up to 30% off select outdoor and garden pieces, including tons of big-ticket items that’ll stylishly outfit your spaces for friendly gatherings. We pulled 10 of our top picks, including a few clearance items eligible for an extra 15% off when you use code EXTRA at checkout! Quantities are limited, especially when it comes to some of the bestsellers, so have a look and shop your faves ASAP.