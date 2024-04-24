Newsletters

10 Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss from Pottery Barn’s Outdoor Furniture Sale

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
sunny apartment deck with lounge chairs and patio table and chairs
Credit: Lula Poggi

We might already be a month into spring, but it’s not too late to spruce up your outdoor space. If anything, now’s the perfect time to stock up on patio dining sets and lounge seating before summer truly arrives. And because finding the right outdoor furniture can be tedious, it’s something you really only want to do once. For that, you’ll want to find the most durable pieces available, which you can always find at Pottery Barn. We’re longtime fans of the brand’s well-made indoor furniture, so it makes sense that we’d be equally obsessed with the weather-resistant pieces they offer for the backyard. Plus, Pottery Barn is currently offering up to 30% off select outdoor and garden pieces, including tons of big-ticket items that’ll stylishly outfit your spaces for friendly gatherings. We pulled 10 of our top picks, including a few clearance items eligible for an extra 15% off when you use code EXTRA at checkout! Quantities are limited, especially when it comes to some of the bestsellers, so have a look and shop your faves ASAP.

1 / 10
Malibu Metal Platform Swivel Outdoor Lounge Chair, Set of 2
Pottery Barn
$2079.00
was $2598.00

We recently viewed the Malibu lounger for our Personal Shopper series and promptly fell in love with its wide silhouette, water-resistant cushions, and plank-style arms, which are perfect for holding beverages. Plus, the chair’s base swivels, making it the ultimate outdoor seat for both socializing and relaxing. The set of two is on sale, giving you a stylish option for a ready-made hangout.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Pomona Concrete Round Outdoor Dining Table
Pottery Barn
$1099.00
was $1299.00

We love that the Pomona dining table comes in two sizes. The 51” diameter is great for family dining al fresco, while the 26” diameter is wonderful for smaller patios. The table’s monochromatic look and sleek concrete material make it incredibly easy to style, too, so you can pair it with any type of dining chair.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Capri 3-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Pottery Barn
$929.00
was $1157.00

A whole Pottery Barn seating set for under $1,000? Sign us up! This trio includes a loveseat and two matching armchairs that sport strong steel frames and weather-resistant cushions. The only thing you need is a coffee table, and your deck setup is complete.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Indio Metal Outdoor C-Table
Pottery Barn
$239.00
was $299.00

Not only does this side table look ultra-refined thanks to its minimalist metal construction, but it's also highly functional, too. The C-shape allows you to place it over your seat and keep a beverage within reach, while a detachable caddy makes room for a tablet and other reading materials. As a result, we have no doubt you'll get tons of use out of this multifunctional table throughout the warmer months.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Abbott Acacia Woven Outdoor Dining Chairs, Set of 2
Pottery Barn
$639.00
was $798.00

Make a statement with these woven dining chairs, whose mixed-material design will garner endless compliments. The chairs are on sale in sets of two, so you could snag a couple of sets and outfit your dining space with little effort. Both the seats and backs are woven from sturdy and comfortable polyester propylene, but you should still store the chairs indoors during the off-season.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Pomona Concrete Round Outdoor Side Table
Pottery Barn
$359.00
was $399.00

Bring function and style to your outdoor oasis with the Pomona side table. Though it looks like a piece of raw stone, this hand-poured piece has a velvety texture you can’t help but love — especially in an outdoor setting.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Indio Eucalyptus & Mesh Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounges, Set of 2
Pottery Barn
$1119.00
was $1599.00

Forego traditional seating entirely and instead outfit your yard with this sophisticated set of chaise lounges. Whether you're catching some z's or some sun, you'll love the ability to fully recline against their flexible, supportive mesh backs. And you get two with this purchase, which is perfect for friendly poolside chats.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Torrey Wicker Square Arm Outdoor Sofa
Pottery Barn
$2099.00
was $2599.00

How cozy does this sofa look? The Torrey outdoor sofa is a classic wicker rattan design with square arms, a rust-proof aluminum frame, and high-performance cushions (with washable covers!). Best of all, it comes in three neutral hues, meaning there’s a version that's guaranteed to match your outdoor aesthetic with ease.

Buy Now
9 / 10
9' Round Outdoor Patio Umbrella
Pottery Barn
$309.99
was $469.00

Choose from numerous color options on this chic patio umbrella, all of which are made of an ultra-durable and UV-resistant fabric called Sunbrella. The pole itself is sturdy aluminum, and it can tilt to help you block sun and rain from any angle. With all of its stylish details, this piece can be considered both furniture and decor.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Indio Eucalyptus Outdoor Console Table
Pottery Barn
$384.00
was $549.00

In need of extra storage? You can't go wrong with a console table as pretty as this one. Made of weather-resistant eucalyptus wood, it sports a slatted design and sun-bleached tone. You get an expansive tabletop for storing all kinds of dinnertime staples, as well as a bottom rack for additional beverage cases, napkins, and whatever else you need.

Buy Now
