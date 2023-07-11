Gear Up for Your Next Getaway with These Prime Day Deals on Luggage and Travel Gear (Including Samsonite!)
It’s hard to talk yourself into leveling up when it comes to luggage — we all have that one huge, shabby suitcase that’s seen years of use that we just can’t seem to ditch, no matter how much wear and tear it’s gotten. But if anything is going to convince you, let it be Amazon Prime Day, the unofficial shopping holiday that brings about loads of stunning deals in every category imaginable — including luggage!
There’s quite literally no better time (aside from maybe Black Friday, but Prime Day has quickly become its rival) to make the switch to some brand-new travel gear. And as someone who just upgraded for a recent trip, believe me when I say it makes all the difference on your vacation when you aren’t dealing with broken wheels and too-small compartments. Plus, who doesn’t want to travel in style with a shiny new suitcase? Amazon is offering major discounts on top brands like Samsonite, Travelpro, and more — so if you have a trip on the near horizon, make sure to cash in on these deals ASAP!
