Gear Up for Your Next Getaway with These Prime Day Deals on Luggage and Travel Gear (Including Samsonite!)

Morgan Pryor
updated about 4 hours ago
Credit: Photo: Christopher Testani; Prop Styling: Carla Gonzalez-Hart

It’s hard to talk yourself into leveling up when it comes to luggage — we all have that one huge, shabby suitcase that’s seen years of use that we just can’t seem to ditch, no matter how much wear and tear it’s gotten. But if anything is going to convince you, let it be Amazon Prime Day, the unofficial shopping holiday that brings about loads of stunning deals in every category imaginable — including luggage!

There’s quite literally no better time (aside from maybe Black Friday, but Prime Day has quickly become its rival) to make the switch to some brand-new travel gear. And as someone who just upgraded for a recent trip, believe me when I say it makes all the difference on your vacation when you aren’t dealing with broken wheels and too-small compartments. Plus, who doesn’t want to travel in style with a shiny new suitcase? Amazon is offering major discounts on top brands like Samsonite, Travelpro, and more — so if you have a trip on the near horizon, make sure to cash in on these deals ASAP!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

U.S. Traveler Rio Rugged Carry-on Luggage
Amazon
$55.99
was $69.99

This two-piece set of carry-on luggage comes with an expandable suitcase and a matching tote that has a strap to attach the bag to the carry-on's trolley handle. The suitcase's design allows for an expansion to increase the packing capacity, so you aren't sitting on your suitcase at the last minute to squeeze everything inside. It also has plenty of pockets and protective foam to keep your belongings as secure as possible.

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set
Amazon
$518.99
was $699.97

It’s always a good idea to go all in and get a matching set — on top of being practical and handling all your luggage needs at once, it makes you look so put together when traveling. Samsonite is an editor-favorite brand (we fell in love with one of their carry-ons), and this deal comes with a carry-on and two spinners. On top of likely being just as durable as we found their Bartlett case to be, they also expand up to 1.5 inches, which is perfect if you're prone to buying one too many extra things on vacation.

Veken Packing Cubes, 8-Pack
Amazon
$16.99
was $29.99

You might not have to worry about expanding your suitcase once you have these wildly effective packing cubes. It comes in multiple sizes to accommodate all of your needs, from toiletries to bulkier clothes. There’s even a laundry bag to separate your dirty clothes. We swear by packing cubes to keep us more organized and create more space in our suitcases, so you'll want to hop on this deal ASAP!

Rollink Flex 360 Large Checked Fully Collapsible Suitcase
Amazon
$243.99
was $349.00

Storing your suitcase after you come home from vacation is always tricky — they’re so bulky that they always end up taking up way too much valuable closet or underbed space. But with this ingenious suitcase, you can collapse it down to a fraction of the full size. “It's big enough to fit my clothes and any gifts or souvenirs, the hard shell is durable, it has great maneuverability with the 4 wheels, and the fact that it can be folded down to a couple of inches is essential for anyone living in a small apartment!” a reviewer said.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Upright 2 Wheel Luggage
Amazon
$122.82
was $169.99

If you want expandable instead of collapsible — especially if you’re traveling without a full-size suitcase — Travelpro’s carry-on gives you an extra 2 inches. “I was able to squeeze a month's worth of travel clothes in this small, on-board carry-on,” a reviewer wrote. “It was a challenge but it saved me from waiting for luggage at the airport or losing it. Excellent quality and organization.”

BEOW 4-Piece Hardside Luggage Set
Amazon
$159.99
was $269.99

Whether you're a heavy packer or you want a luggage set for the entire family, this stylish four-piece set is bound to come in handy. It comes in seven eye-catching colors, so you'll have no problem spotting your suitcases at baggage claim. What's most important, though, is that each piece in the set is super sturdy thanks to its scratch-proof hard shell and sports 360-degree spinner wheels for seamless maneuvering.

Travel Select Amsterdam Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
$52.80
was $66.00

You never know when severe turbulence is going to shake up those overhead bins. As a result, you want a carry-on that'll keep your items safe no matter how bumpy the ride gets. This Travel Select number is perfect for that, as it has PVC backing on its front panel and is made of ultra-durable polyester. Its wheels also feature corner protectors for quiet gliding, while the carry-on's expandable body lets you fit extra items inside and still make it through TSA.

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage
Amazon
$110.49
was $129.99

Who doesn't love a durable checked bag? SwissGear's Sion expandable roller not only comes in a variety of colors, but it can also handle a tough transport. The suitcase has two easy-access pockets on its front panel and even has an ID holder to keep your luggage from getting mixed up with someone else's. Inside, the suitcase has a zippered wet bag, adjustable straps to hold contents securely, a flat pocket, and an additional storage pocket.

Samsonite Aspire DLX Softside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set
Amazon
$181.30
was $289.99

Knock out your carry-on and checked bag needs in one go with this two-piece set, which strikes the perfect balance between lightweight and protective. Spinner wheels ensure effortless gliding through the airport, on the sidewalk, and everywhere in between. Handles on the tops and sides of the suitcases also make for easy lifting into cars and overhead compartments.

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Amazon
$319.99
was $389.99

This two-piece Samsonite polycarbonate luggage set includes one medium 24" suitcase and a 20" carry-on. Both pieces of luggage are equipped with TSA locks to keep your belongings extra secure and spinner wheels to make transporting them an easy journey. The suitcases are spacious, scratch-resistant, and expandable, which should help cut down on the packing (and traveling) stress.

