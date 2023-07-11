Gear Up for Your Next Getaway with These Prime Day Deals on Luggage and Travel Gear (Including Samsonite!)

It’s always a good idea to go all in and get a matching set — on top of being practical and handling all your luggage needs at once, it makes you look so put together when traveling. Samsonite is an editor-favorite brand (we fell in love with one of their carry-ons), and this deal comes with a carry-on and two spinners. On top of likely being just as durable as we found their Bartlett case to be, they also expand up to 1.5 inches, which is perfect if you're prone to buying one too many extra things on vacation.