You Have 5 Days to Shop Quince’s Black Friday Sale — Here Are the 16 Best Deals to Shop Day One
Looking for more great deals? Browse our master list of current sales (updated daily!) and check out our Black Friday & Cyber Monday hub for all our latest coverage.
This is easily the busiest time of year for me as a shopping writer. Just thinking about the volume of Black Friday and Cyber Monday promos in my inbox makes my skin crawl. One of the few I’m truly excited about, though, is happening now at Quince. The editor-favorite brand’s affordable luxury goods somehow become even more accessible during its Black Friday Sale. Throughout this five-day savings event, shoppers can score up to 30% off featured products on the Quince site as well as through the Quince mobile app. Deals run from today through November 30, with new items discounted every day — so check back!
This is a rare event that can’t be missed. So if you’re a Quince mega-fan like I am, or entirely new to the brand, today is the day to dive in and take advantage of the deals. I’ll be grabbing some holiday gifts while I’m at it, too!
The Best Deals from Quince’s Black Friday Sale
Ahead, find the most worth-it buys from the sale, including editors’ favorite quilts, candles, our go-to luggage, and so much more. These deals are for today only, so add your faves to your cart now!