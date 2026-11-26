This is easily the busiest time of year for me as a shopping writer. Just thinking about the volume of Black Friday and Cyber Monday promos in my inbox makes my skin crawl. One of the few I’m truly excited about, though, is happening now at Quince. The editor-favorite brand’s affordable luxury goods somehow become even more accessible during its Black Friday Sale. Throughout this five-day savings event, shoppers can score up to 30% off featured products on the Quince site as well as through the Quince mobile app. Deals run from today through November 30, with new items discounted every day — so check back!