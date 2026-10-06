Quince’s 24-Hour Sale Includes an Editor-Favorite Suitcase and the Coziest Fall Fragrance

Megan Gray
Megan Gray
Estate sales, yard sales, and antique shops were regular weekend destinations for my brother and me as kids. My parents, always on the hunt for period-appropriate decor for our Staten Island 19th-century house, made sure of it. Since then, I’ve had a love for home design and…read more
Alexa Casanova
Alexa CasanovaShopping Writer
I cover all things shopping, from cleaning and organizing finds to decor and furniture that’s worth every penny. Your home says a lot about you, so I’m always curious about the things people choose to bring into their space — and aim to make it easier to find those things! I’ve written home and lifestyle content for Well+Good and Design Milk.
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Cozy bedroom with a bed, colorful pillows, a red nightstand, and a green sofa, illuminated by warm lighting.
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Credit: Erin Derby

Now that it finally feels like fall, Quince is kicking off the season in a big way. The brand, a long-standing favorite among Apartment Therapy editors that’s known for consistently offering high quality at exceptional value, is now hosting its epic Insider Sale. Whether you’re already a loyal shopper or have been curious about the hype, now’s a great time to shop.

For only 24 hours, you can score up to 35% off hundreds of items when you shop through the Quince app, bringing Quince’s already competitive prices even lower. We’ve compiled some editor-approved favorites from the sale below, so snag these deals while you can (they end October 6 at 11:59 p.m. PST)!

The Best Editor-Approved Finds from the Quince Insider Sale 

Prepare to save on viral luggage dupes, our favorite bamboo sheets, luxurious cashmere, and more.

Expandable Carry-On & Large Check-In Suitcase Set
$300$250

Quince luggage is 100% worth the hype — and this sale is a great excuse to go all-in on this Expandable Carry-On & Large Check-In Suitcase Set. Both suitcases feature a durable polycarbonate hard shell, 360-degree spinner wheels, and an interior compression system and expandable zip that maximize packing space. Even without the $50 discount, the set costs a fraction of what you’ll pay for similar sets from pricier luggage brands. 

$250 at Quince
Pumpkin Cardamom Candle
$24$18

As much as I love fancy scented candles, Quince’s have sort of spoiled them for me: they’re less than half the price of some of my favorites, and the fragrances smell incredibly luxe (why would I buy anything else?). If you buy two candles, they're 25% off during the sale, but I have my eye on the Pumpkin Cardamom Candle for fall, which boasts notes of pumpkin, ginger, warm autumnal spices, and vanilla.

$18 at Quince
Mouth Blown Red Wine Glass, Set of 4
$80$64

If, like me, most of your wine glasses have somehow shattered in the sink, this set of mouth-blown glasses is a worthy replacement. They’re handcrafted from lead-free crystal and feature a classic silhouette that’ll work with just about any table setting. Delicate as they may appear, they’re dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is always easy.

$64 at Quince
European Linen Shower Curtain
$52$42

“This is the shower curtain that made me a fabric convert — I’d never been a fan of non-plastic options because I was afraid of them getting funky fast, but that wasn’t the case with the Quince European Linen Shower Curtain,” writes Senior Lifestyle Editor Quinn Fish. She notes that the linen material looks elevated and luxe and dries super quickly — two reasons it earned the Best Overall spot in our tested shower curtain guide. It’s also more affordable than many other linen shower curtains on the market — especially during the sale!

$42 at Quince
Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen
$134$94

Social Media Director Rachel Otero loves these bamboo sheets, calling them "so soft and silky and LUXE" in her review. She even notes that they gave her "main character energy." Beyond the rich feel, the sheets also have natural temperature-regulating properties to keep you comfortable all night. The set comes with a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, with an optional flat sheet, and is available in 24 different colorways.

$94 at Quince
Water Repellent Puff Expandable Tote
$80$64

If you’re looking for the perfect personal item for traveling, you’ll find it in the Water Repellent Puff Expandable Tote. It feels soft and cushiony on your shoulder (even when it’s packed full), and has a sneaky zippered base that expands to give you four extra inches of packing space — perfect for bringing back tchotchkes and souvenirs from your travels.

$64 at Quince
European Linen Napkins, Set of 12
$70$56

Nothing polishes off a tablescape like a set of cloth napkins. These are made of 100% European flax, giving them a soft, natural texture. Available in three neutral colors, including this rich terracotta, they add effortless elegance to everyday meals and formal get-togethers alike.

$56 at Quince
European Linen Room Darkening Curtain - Single Panel
$92$83

To give your space a sophisticated upgrade, consider starting with Quince's linen curtains. These are rarely marked down, but they’ll be a whopping 30% off during the sale. They're available in an impressive selection of 14 colors and eight sizes, so you can easily find the perfect aesthetic match for your home. The room-darkening option instantly cozies up a room.

$83 at Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Robe
$174$154

For peak fall lounging, there’s this luxurious cashmere robe. Made from soft Mongolian cashmere, it's incredibly warm and comes in four neutral colors. Sizes range from x-small to x-large, and reviewers consistently praise the robe's quality.

$154 at Quince
Bamboo Dream Quilt
$154$131

Instantly elevate your bedroom with this bamboo box quilt. Available in 18 sophisticated colorways (although only five are on sale), its mid-weight design is soft, smooth, and features temperature-regulating properties for a consistently restful night's sleep. For a complete, coordinated look, be sure to grab the quilt set, which includes matching pillowcases (it’s also on sale!).

$131 at Quince
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