Quince’s 24-Hour Sale Includes an Editor-Favorite Suitcase and the Coziest Fall Fragrance
Now that it finally feels like fall, Quince is kicking off the season in a big way. The brand, a long-standing favorite among Apartment Therapy editors that’s known for consistently offering high quality at exceptional value, is now hosting its epic Insider Sale. Whether you’re already a loyal shopper or have been curious about the hype, now’s a great time to shop.
For only 24 hours, you can score up to 35% off hundreds of items when you shop through the Quince app, bringing Quince’s already competitive prices even lower. We’ve compiled some editor-approved favorites from the sale below, so snag these deals while you can (they end October 6 at 11:59 p.m. PST)!
The Best Editor-Approved Finds from the Quince Insider Sale
Prepare to save on viral luggage dupes, our favorite bamboo sheets, luxurious cashmere, and more.