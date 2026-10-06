Quince’s 24-Hour Sale Includes an Editor-Favorite Suitcase and the Coziest Fall Fragrance

“This is the shower curtain that made me a fabric convert — I’d never been a fan of non-plastic options because I was afraid of them getting funky fast, but that wasn’t the case with the Quince European Linen Shower Curtain ,” writes Senior Lifestyle Editor Quinn Fish. She notes that the linen material looks elevated and luxe and dries super quickly — two reasons it earned the Best Overall spot in our tested shower curtain guide. It’s also more affordable than many other linen shower curtains on the market — especially during the sale!