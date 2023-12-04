The Top 10 Products That AT Readers Bought During Black Friday and Cyber Monday (And Some Are on Sale!)

In the aftermath, we were curious about which deals you couldn’t pass up, so we took it upon ourselves to look through the data and figure out which items were the biggest hits among AT readers — and we’re seriously impressed by your choices! Some of our favorite brands are among the 10 most popular products you snagged — and more than a few are ones that we’ve tried and loved ourselves. Some of them are even still on sale right now! Read on for our full report.