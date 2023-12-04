Newsletters

The Top 10 Products That AT Readers Bought During Black Friday and Cyber Monday (And Some Are on Sale!)

Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Credit: Erin Derby

We came, we saw, and we conquered Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year. We sorted through hundreds (if not thousands) of home deals from all of our favorite retailers during the biggest shopping day of the year, and found all of the ones that were actually worth splurging on. From Dyson to West Elm to Walmart, the discounts truly did not disappoint, and like us, you all took notice and made the most of the sale weekend.

In the aftermath, we were curious about which deals you couldn’t pass up, so we took it upon ourselves to look through the data and figure out which items were the biggest hits among AT readers — and we’re seriously impressed by your choices! Some of our favorite brands are among the 10 most popular products you snagged — and more than a few are ones that we’ve tried and loved ourselves. Some of them are even still on sale right now! Read on for our full report.

1 / 10
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon
$96.78
was $123.59

Contributor Ashley called this guy “the perfect happy medium between cleaning something by hand with an enzyme spray and whipping out the big guns.” The portable carpet cleaner lives up to the reputation that it earned after going viral on TikTok, so make sure to get it while it’s still marked down.

2 / 10
Solgaard Carry-On Closet Original
Solgaard
$279.00
was $345.00

Best List editor Britt said that this compact suitcase was “seemingly indestructible” when she put it to the test. “Along with the shelving system, I found the zipper compartment of the Carry-On Closet to be wonderfully spacious,” she wrote. “Best of all, I didn’t have to force it closed!”

3 / 10
Addie Swivel Chair
West Elm
$449.99
was $749.00

This accent chair is just as stylish as it is comfortable. It’s compact, so it’ll fit in even the tightest of corners and it comes with a built-in swivel base to provide even more functionality. Best of all, you’ll get your money’s worth because it's contract grade and it'll last for years.

4 / 10
Royal Luxe Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw
Macy’s
$14.00
was $35.00

A cozy throw is always a must during the winter — and it makes for an unbeatable gift. This one has the added benefit of being reversible, with a checkered micromink texture on one side and faux sherpa on the other. Either way, it’s extremely soft!

5 / 10
Linsy Living 3-Inch Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Amazon
$99.99
was $149.99

We totally know why this Best List-winning mattress topper was one of the most popular items among AT shoppers. Commerce director Mark “highly recommend[s] this budget-friendly bedding find to anyone who suffers from lower back pain or wants to extend the life of an old, lumpy mattress and experience ultimate comfort,” after all.

6 / 10
Jaque Checkered Stone Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$219.00

This rug taps into the checker print trend in a way that’s subtle and neutral in the beige colorway. Even better, it’s washable, water-resistant, and stain-resistant, so it’ll do well in high-traffic areas or if you have pets or kids.

7 / 10
Neo Chair Office Computer Desk Chair
Amazon
$41.98
was $84.98

A quality office chair is worth investing in, especially if you work from home, but you don’t have to break the bank to get one of excellent quality, thanks to Neo Chair. For how comfortable it is, you can’t beat its $42 price.

8 / 10
The Chill Mattress, Hybrid, Queen
Cocoon by Sealy
$899.00
was $1389.00

After winning the “Best Overall” title on our Best List, we can assure you that the Chill mattress will have an enormous impact on your quality of sleep. “It’s extremely comfortable, doesn’t move or bounce when your partner gets out of bed/moves around, and is very light/easy to move,” said Marisa, our Sales Research & Consumer Insights Associate Director.

9 / 10
V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
$279.99
was $519.99

A Dyson is a hefty purchase, but it’s totally worth it, especially while it’s marked down. This model actually makes a contributor of our sister website look forward to cleaning. “It hardly takes up any storage space, and though it comes with a docking station, I just slide my tools and stick under the bed for fuss-free storage,” she wrote for The Kitchn.

10 / 10
Malta Grey Machine Washable Rug, 5' x 8'
Annie Selke
$198.00

This rug features one of Annie Selke’s bestselling patterns, and we totally see why, given that it’ll introduce a modern and coastal feel to any space. In addition to being fashion-forward, it’s extremely practical with its durable, machine-washable fabric.

