Dyson’s Black Friday Sale Is Offering Up to $300 Off Best-Selling Vacuums, Fans, and Air Purifiers

Those who have ever used a Dyson vacuum will tell you that it is, indeed, worth the splurge. The brand’s cordless, easy-to-use machines are simply the best of the best. Even if you think your home is too big or too messy for a lightweight stick vac, you can look forward to being proven wrong (or opt for one of Dyson’s upright models). And the great news is, you don’t even have to splurge that much now that the brand’s Black Friday deals are live. Through November 25, you can save as much as $300 on both OG favorites and newer additions to the already impressive lineup. In addition to vacuums, the sale also includes hair care tools, editor-favorite air purifiers, lighting, and more. You might as well stock up now; after all, owning a Dyson is one of the biggest home flexes. Below, you’ll find a few editor favorites, plus other big-ticket items that are sure to sell quickly at these deeply discounted prices.