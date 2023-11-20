Newsletters

Dyson’s Black Friday Sale Is Offering Up to $300 Off Best-Selling Vacuums, Fans, and Air Purifiers

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 6 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
View of living room, kitchen, and dining area in white apartment
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Olivia Brooks

Those who have ever used a Dyson vacuum will tell you that it is, indeed, worth the splurge. The brand’s cordless, easy-to-use machines are simply the best of the best. Even if you think your home is too big or too messy for a lightweight stick vac, you can look forward to being proven wrong (or opt for one of Dyson’s upright models). And the great news is, you don’t even have to splurge that much now that the brand’s Black Friday deals are live. Through November 25, you can save as much as $300 on both OG favorites and newer additions to the already impressive lineup. In addition to vacuums, the sale also includes hair care tools, editor-favorite air purifiers, lighting, and more. You might as well stock up now; after all, owning a Dyson is one of the biggest home flexes. Below, you’ll find a few editor favorites, plus other big-ticket items that are sure to sell quickly at these deeply discounted prices.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 7
V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
$299.99
was $519.99

No matter how many new and improved stick vacs Dyson releases, the V8 will always remain an MVP. Its wall-mounted docking station keeps it out of the way yet within easy reach whenever you need it, and it includes two different large rolling brush heads, as well as a collection of tools that let you tackle any vacuuming job. You might just find that the machine actually makes you excited to clean your floors!

Buy Now
2 / 7
Pure Hot + Cool Link HP02 Purifier Heater
Dyson
$449.99
was $629.99

Dyson's Pure Hot+Cool HP02 will rid your surroundings of even the most microscopic pollutants. Sporting a short, slim design that's perfect for small spaces, it simultaneously circulates cool air to keep scorching temps at bay. And while winter is still here, you can set this machine to heat your personal space or the entire room at the push of a button.

Buy Now
3 / 7
Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Dyson
$449.99
was $649.99

If you miss having full days of natural light, the Solarcycle Morph is a relatively new release to pick up. One light can take the place of four in a room, as it can deliver task, indirect, feature, or ambient lighting depending on how you configure it. What's more, the lamp uses a proprietary algorithm to calculate the optimal color temperature and brightness of the light it’s emitting realtive to the time of day it is.

Buy Now
4 / 7
V12 Detect Slim Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
$399.99
was $649.99

Dyson’s lightest cordless vacuum, the V12 Detect Slim Absolute boasts adaptive suction based on dust volume while also revealing invisible dust with its laser-equipped head. Best of all, it's made to be compact, ergonomic, and easy to use, meaning no fuss — just the cleanest floors around. Equipped with five attachment heads, this Dyson exclusive is one you won't want to miss out on.

Buy Now
5 / 7
Tangle-Free Turbine Tool
Dyson
$34.99
was $69.99

Don't forget to hit up Dyson's accessories section, where you'll find items like this turbine tool. Compatible with over 20 Dyson models, the brush adjusts to any kind of surface, including cushions, and it eliminates the hassle of untangling hair from the brush bar. So whether you or your pet sheds a lot, this device is a total must.

Buy Now
6 / 7
Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater
Dyson
$549.99
was $749.99

Is it an air purifier? A space heater? A cooling fan? Yes, yes, and yes. Like so many Dyson innovations, this sleek, compact device really does feel like something from the future. It’s powerful enough to heat or cool an entire room, projecting clean, purified air throughout the space as it oscillates up to 350 degrees. Sure, even on sale it’s kind of a splurge, but it’s totally worth it, especially if you live in a small space and don’t have room to store a bunch of bulky appliances.

Buy Now
7 / 7
Gen5detect Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
$749.99
was $949.99

The Gen5detect is Dyson's most powerful HEPA vacuum, and it's a smart vac, to boot! Indeed, this machine boasts dust-detecting technology and a screen that lets you know when your floors are clean, so you can rest assured that every last crumb and speck of dust has been picked up. The device also delivers up to 70 minutes of run time on one battery charge — the longest of any Dyson vacuum!

Buy Now
Filed in:
Cleaning Tools
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits