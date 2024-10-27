Reese Witherspoon Has the Best Trick for Creating Gorgeous Fall Flower Arrangements (So Classic!)
If you’re not quite ready to let the blooming season go, there’s a way to combine both late summer and autumn in one beautiful centerpiece — and you can thank Reese Witherspoon for the idea. Witherspoon shared a couple of photos of herself holding a “pumpkin bouquet,” and you’re going to want to make one for your own table (or even front porch) ASAP.
“Just a lil pumpkin bouquet for your timeline,” Witherspoon captioned her post, first shared on October 18.
Filled with zinnias, daisies, chrysanthemums, and white peonies, this pumpkin bouquet truly combines the best of both seasons. And even the yellow shade of the pumpkin is a nod to warmer months.
“I used to make these and give them to my clients! Love the pumpkin ‘vase!’ one person commented on Witherspoon’s post. Another commenter wrote, “So cute! Love that idea.”
As you might expect, pumpkin bouquets are super easy to make with your own fall blooms and foliage. Just carve the top off a pumpkin (a taller one is better, although you can get creative with size and shape) and clean out the inside. You can then either stick some floral foam inside your pumpkin or place a smaller glass vase inside to hold your stems.
Then, clip a few of your favorite fall flowers and greenery from your garden or pick up a bouquet from a local florist. And just like that, you have a super fun fall centerpiece or hostess gift.
If you decide to place your pumpkin bouquet on your porch, you might want to give your pumpkin a bit of a bleach bath or vinegar spray before exposing it to the elements. This can help your pumpkin stay as fresh as possible and will keep the critters away.
A pumpkin bouquet is something I never knew I needed until Reese Witherspoon popped up on my feed, but now it’s hard to picture going on with my fall season without one.