Reese Witherspoon Has the Best Trick for Creating Gorgeous Fall Flower Arrangements (So Classic!)

If you decide to place your pumpkin bouquet on your porch, you might want to give your pumpkin a bit of a bleach bath or vinegar spray before exposing it to the elements. This can help your pumpkin stay as fresh as possible and will keep the critters away.



A pumpkin bouquet is something I never knew I needed until Reese Witherspoon popped up on my feed, but now it’s hard to picture going on with my fall season without one.