Ruggable’s Early Black Friday Sale Includes Up to 20% Off Washable Pieces from Jonathan Adler and Iris Apfel

You might find it hard to believe, but your favorite home retailers are already gearing up for the holidays with early Black Friday sales. Ruggable is included in that lineup, as they just kicked off their own weekend savings event. Now through October 16, you can save 15 percent sitewide and 20 percent on select pieces when you use code SNEAK23 at checkout. The best part? Many of the pieces from their exciting designer collaborations are included in the promotions! Shop whimsical, nature-inspired motifs from Iris Apfel, floral stunners from Anna Sui, and sophisticated prints from Jonathan Adler. You’ll also be delighted to learn that a lot of the offerings are washable, so you won’t have to tediously spot-clean any of your new purchases. In an effort to help you find your new statement piece, we rounded up 10 of our favorite picks below. Each one is a feast for the eyes in its own way.

If your space appears to lack line and structure, incorporating a geometric piece such as this inkdrop rug can work wonders. Its navy color is quite subtle, which works well in tandem with the striking triangular print. As is the case with most of Ruggable's product offerings, this floor covering comes in several sizes, as well as round and runner shapes.

Although this checkered number is great for every season, we especially love its light, breezy construction for spring. But it's also just nice to place near a door, as it won't snag. The rug is available in a black or green checked print, though we love the muted neutral look of this tan version.

This heavenly and historical floor covering depicts a rendition of Michelangelo's "The Dream of Human Life" sketch collaged with his painting "The Manchester Madonna." Unlike his delicate paintings, however, this decor piece is as durable as they come. Water- and stain-resistant, it'll hold up amid heavy foot traffic and look great for years to come. Just imagine how good it'll look in a low-lit room.

It doesn't get more romantic than the Vintage Rose Art Nouveau rug, a dreamy design that was first spotted in Sui's English Pre-Raphaelite art-inspired collection of Spring 2015. This darling piece features art-nouveau flowers in blush on cream, and it'll add a delicate touch to your bedroom or vanity area.

Whether you're a bug-lover or not, you can't deny that the Flutterby rug is a beauty. This washable, whimsical area rug is inspired by Apfel's bold sense of fashion and is decorated with a variety of flying friends, including butterflies, dragonflies, moths, beetles, and more in intricate detail.

Perhaps you're into something a bit more traditional. If that's the case, you'll enjoy this vintage-style, Persian-inspired rug, which comes in three colors. Opt for the burgundy or sapphire version for a pop of color, or keep it subtle with the creme shade. As is the case with most Ruggable rugs, you can get this piece with either a flatwoven or tufted cover, depending on your thickness preference.

This stunning style will slither right into your heart. The Venom rug's gutsy snake motif is sure to turn heads, so you'll want to place it center stage. In addition to being visually striking, the rug is also stain-resistant and easy to care for; plus, it comes in a variety of different sizes.

We're used to seeing jute rugs that look simple and practical, but this jute-adjacent piece draws the eye with its dazzling floral-print border and central medallion. The rug is actually made of recycled materials and polyurethane, but it's just as sturdy as real jute. No fraying or staining here!

Cozy up by the fireplace with this plaid green rug, which looks nothing short of festive. If you're after something a bit more evergreen, the rug also comes in other colors, not to mention multicolored versions. This would definitely be a fun piece to swap in and out with the seasons, though.

You'll never get bored of looking at the intricate print of this flora- and fauna-inspired rug. From far away, it simply looks like a pretty green rug that'll hold its own nicely among your other home accessories. But up close, you're bound to get lost in its babbling brooks and friendly lions. It's like something straight out of a fairytale!

