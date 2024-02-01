10 Stylish Washable Rugs That’ll Instantly Make Your Space Look Bigger (and They’re 80% Off Now!)

Newsletters

Credit: Lula Poggi

Regardless of your interior design style, the best kind of rug isn’t a vintage-inspired rug. It’s also not a shag rug or a trendy checkered piece. If you’re into low-maintenance home accessories, the best kind of rug is, of course, a washable rug. We’ve tested our fair share of them here at AT and can attest to their convenience and practicality. Plus, washable rugs come in so many styles, so you’re bound to find one you love. This is especially true if you head to Rugs USA’s website. There, you’ll find a clearance section with hundreds of styles for up to 80 percent off! Depending on which rug you select, you might also be able to score an extra 15 percent off its marked-down price when you enter code EXTRA15 at checkout. Scrolling through so many pieces can get overwhelming, so we’ve gone ahead and rounded up 10 of our faves. Have a look for some inspo, and pick out your next jute, striped, or Moroccan-inspired number at a massive discount.

Adele Moroccan Trellis Washable Shag Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$107.09
was $368.99

If your sitting area feels a little flat, this Moroccan-inspired pick will instantly add some dimension with its irregular lines and two-toned color scheme. The rug still remains neutral enough because it is, after all, black and white. Pet owners who bought it also describe the rug as plenty durable amid everyday use.

Brenda Hazy Heraldry Washable Area Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$114.70
was $530.88

Neutrals don't have to be boring, as evidenced by this creamy area rug. A low pile offsets various geometric medallions, all in a range of better-than-neutral shades like cream, tan, grey, and mauve. Lay this design down any spot that could use an extra dose of calm sophistication.

Jaelynn Striped Washable Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$84.14
was $530.88

We bet you've never seen a "striped" rug quite like this one. The Jaelynn boasts panels of stripes, differentiating it from others, and it's made from 100% recycled polyester. At under $90, this subtle yet statement-making rug is a steal.

Distressed Persian Area Rug, 5' x 7'5"
Rugs USA
$92.60
was $390.00

Authentic Persian rugs can cost a fortune. This one was powerloomed in Turkey, but given the current sale, it'll only set you back about $100. The rug is available in this old-world print and frosty blue color scheme, as well as eight other color options. Persian rugs are definitely popular, so this traditional yet trendy find is definitely worth some serious consideration.

Chloe Striped Washable Indoor/Outdoor Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA

Yes, you can even find your next outdoor rug at Rugs USA. We were immediately drawn to the Chloe, which manages to sport blue and white stripes without looking overly nautical. It'll pair splendidly with warm-toned wooden furniture, creating a nice contrast against brown neutrals.

Natural Reema Easy-Jute Washable Pyramids Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$164.85
was $330.99

The angular shapes on this jute option definitely pop, and several reviewers noted that even though the material is durable, it’s soft underfoot and a breeze to clean. You can snag it in the regular rectangle shape or opt for a runner, which would be perfect for the kitchen.

Leith Washable Aztec Totem Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$132.59
was $530.88

Achieve a cozy cabin aesthetic with the help of the Leith rug. Shoppers love its Aztec-inspired geometric print, which stands out thanks to hues of rust and turquoise. This rug is selling fast, so don't hesitate!

Pink Washable Solid Shag Rug, 5' x 8'
Rugs USA
$166.55
was $274.99

Those who just want a simple but cute rug to tie their furniture together will enjoy this solid shag rug. We love it in this light pink hue, which adds a girly touch without making your space look immature. And this is another one of Rugs USA's washable products, so you won't struggle to keep it clean even if you have pets or kids.

Kallie Washable Tiled Rug, 5' 3" x 7' 6"
Rugs USA
$94.30
was $139.99

If you want your room to look modern and trendy, this checkered area rug is right on the mark. “Easily cleaned and looks great with the rest of our home," one reviewer wrote. "I have other washable rugs, and this is so much softer and feels like a higher quality [piece] than any of those."

Zahara Faux Cowhide Washable Rug, 5' x 6'7"
Rugs USA
$118.95
was $234.99

A faux cowhide rug that's also washable? We must be dreaming. The folks at Rugs USA made it happen with this eco-friendly pick that looks just like the real deal. A suede back lends a polished appeal, while three different colorways (black, brown, and off-white) allow you to choose exactly how bold you want to go.

How-To Toolkits