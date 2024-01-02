The 20-Piece Food Storage Set Sam’s Club Shoppers Swear Is “Worth It”
If looking in your cabinets, pantry, fridge, or freezer and seeing a mess of mismatched storage containers gives you a mild form of heartburn (no shame because, same!), why not start the year off on a high note and snag a fresh new organizer set?
You can always rely on Sam’s Club for everything you need to help you meal prep, which is why more than 1,000 buyers are singing the praises of the super-affordable Member’s Mark 20-Piece Tritan Food Storage Container Set, on sale for $19.98. Yep, for less than 20 bucks, you can get a set of leak-proof, airtight food storage containers made from BPA-free crystal-clear Tritan plastic, including four rectangular containers, three square containers, three round containers, and matching lids, for a kitchen that’s so organized, you’ll smile every time you open up a new door.
The set, which is available in-store as stock is available, is completely microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe, and it’s resistant to stains and odors, too. Plenty of shoppers are so happy with their purchase, they’ve stocked up on multiple sets, and they’re even giving some as gifts to loved ones.
One enthusiastic buyer wrote: “You need this in your cabinet,” adding, “I really like this set of storage containers. They’re easy to clean. Keep the food fresher longer. It’s worth it.”
Another even uses them outside the kitchen, calling them “awesome containers,” and adding, “Used in kitchen pantry, bathroom cabinets and for storage organization. Strong and lightweight. Don’t hesitate!!!” (In fact, “awesome” appears in multiple reviews, FYI!)
Yet another called them “easy on the hands,” adding, “I love these!!! So easy on my poor hands.”
So, an ergonomically-friendly, efficient, high-quality, and budget-friendly meal prep set? Sounds like a no-brainer.
But if you’re on the hunt for a more small-space friendly find, Target is selling a smaller 10-piece Rubbermaid food storage set that’s leakproof and features airtight lids for $24.99. Even though it’s half the size of the Member’s Mark food storage set, Target’s Rubbermaid version still does the trick, with reviewers calling it “the best.”
If you’re ready to start the year conquering clutter in more than just your pantry, join Apartment Therapy’s January Cure, a free 18-day guided program for your happiest home yet.