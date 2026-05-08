As I mentioned, this is a Sam’s Club exclusive, so if you don’t have a warehouse membership you can’t get this exact berry canister set. However, there are very similar alternatives available online — and all in one place, too. Amazon has a blueberry-shaped container for $9.99, a strawberry-shaped jar for $12.65, and a raspberry-shaped one (although in red, not black) for $12.81. If you bought all three it would cost $35.45 (without taxes), which makes it just slightly more expensive than the $29.96 Sam’s Club trio.