Sam’s Club Is Selling a Stoneware Berry Canister Set for $30 That’s So Cute
As a Sam’s Club member, I’ve discovered that there are a lot of hidden gems at the warehouse store — from colorful storage baskets to classic, nostalgic finds. I’m always on the lookout for more treasures, and I just spotted one that’s got me eager to head to a store right away: this three-piece canister set for only $30! These fruit-shaped ceramic containers are so adorable, and they’re a Sam’s Club exclusive find (so you can’t get them anywhere else).
What Is the Sam’s Club Member’s Mark 3-Piece Stoneware Berry Canister Set?
The Member’s Mark 3-Piece Stoneware Berry Canister Set from Sam’s Club includes three canisters, each with a fruit-inspired design: blueberry, strawberry, and black raspberry. One reviewer says that it’s “so stinking CUTE!” — which was also my gut reaction when I first saw this set.
Each canister is made of food-safe ceramic, and has an industrial-grade snap-seal lid to lock out air, moisture, and pests. It’s intended for kitchen storage, such as holding snacks, coffee, or any other pantry items, but you could also use it around your home as a napkin holder on the dining table, as a decorative piece in the living room, or even as a tissue holder in the bathroom.
Similar Berry Canisters to Shop if You Don’t Have a Sam’s Club Membership
As I mentioned, this is a Sam’s Club exclusive, so if you don’t have a warehouse membership you can’t get this exact berry canister set. However, there are very similar alternatives available online — and all in one place, too. Amazon has a blueberry-shaped container for $9.99, a strawberry-shaped jar for $12.65, and a raspberry-shaped one (although in red, not black) for $12.81. If you bought all three it would cost $35.45 (without taxes), which makes it just slightly more expensive than the $29.96 Sam’s Club trio.
Alternatively, if you wanted something a little more substantial, Le Creuset’s 16-Ounce Stoneware Mini Fruit Cocotte fits the bill completely and comes in three delicious options — blueberry, peach, and strawberry — for $55 apiece.