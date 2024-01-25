Sam’s Club Is Selling a “Sturdy and Stylish” Set of Mesh Baskets for $25
Who can even focus on the groceries at Sam’s Club when there are heaps of affordable dinnerware, cookware, and decorative pieces awaiting you in the other aisles? The store’s latest arrival is no exception: It’s an affordable solution that doubles as both storage and decoration.
This two-piece set of mesh baskets from Member’s Mark is only $25, and you can buy them in white or black. Instagram account @samsclubmembers shared a peek at the baskets in stores, and it’ll convince you to buy them for organization (especially after you check out the sleek wooden handles!).
With over 40 five-star reviews, this product is a steal for such a low price, and shoppers love it for its sturdiness, design, and versatility. According to a reviewer, the baskets are highly recommended and an excellent purchase. “They look like decorative stylish decor accents, but they are sturdy steel mesh construction,” they wrote in the reviews. “They are rugged and can hold plants, craft supplies or move canned goods. I can carry several items at one time. I had been looking for baskets, which I generally use, but these were stronger, more durable for half the money.”
Regardless of what you store in these baskets, the comment section can reassure you that the handles won’t break. Reviewers’ photos show glass bottles, kitchen utensils, stuffed animals, and fruit in the baskets, so they’re incredibly versatile.
In case you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, IKEA sells a similar white mesh basket for $16, and it has over 600 five-star reviews. Either way, kiss your clutter goodbye and quickly head to Sam’s Club for this set of matching mesh baskets.