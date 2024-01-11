Sam’s Club Is Selling a Dish Rack for Under $25 (but It Looks Way More Expensive)

Available in black or white with a chic wooden handle, the rack measures 24 inches by 15.6 inches by 7.5 inches, making it large enough to store a party’s worth of plates and bowls, but also the perfect size for kitchens big and small. Both versatile and personalizable, the rack comes with a removable utensil holder and a super-handy removable glassware rack to maximize your unique space (and needs). Whether you had a cozy wine night or need a little more countertop space, this dish rack can accommodate it all.



But if you can believe it, that’s not all! Our favorite part of this smart dish rack? Included in the kit is also a durable plastic drip tray with an adjustable drainage track that’ll funnel draining water directly into the sink (so no more standing water under your dishes or running onto the counter!). If you’re looking for a stylish addition to your kitchen cleaning arsenal you won’t mind looking at every day, Sam’s Club seems to have the missing puzzle piece.