Sam’s Club Is Selling a Dish Rack for Under $25 (but It Looks Way More Expensive)
If you’re not yet a member of Sam’s Club, we have something that might just convince you to join. While the wholesale retailer is known for its affordable furniture, organizing staples, and secret price tag codes (some might call it a Costco competitor) — that’s not all the brand offers. Just-in this month is a kitchen gem you’ll want to add to cart ASAP.
Shoppers are flocking to Sam’s Club for the new Member’s Mark Modern Dish Rack that’s flying off the shelves for only $24.98 — and it’s one of the smartest, most customizable ones we’ve ever seen. While some dish racks can be a total eyesore, this rack from Sam’s Club’s private-label brand is sleek and sure to match any kitchen’s decor.
Available in black or white with a chic wooden handle, the rack measures 24 inches by 15.6 inches by 7.5 inches, making it large enough to store a party’s worth of plates and bowls, but also the perfect size for kitchens big and small. Both versatile and personalizable, the rack comes with a removable utensil holder and a super-handy removable glassware rack to maximize your unique space (and needs). Whether you had a cozy wine night or need a little more countertop space, this dish rack can accommodate it all.
But if you can believe it, that’s not all! Our favorite part of this smart dish rack? Included in the kit is also a durable plastic drip tray with an adjustable drainage track that’ll funnel draining water directly into the sink (so no more standing water under your dishes or running onto the counter!). If you’re looking for a stylish addition to your kitchen cleaning arsenal you won’t mind looking at every day, Sam’s Club seems to have the missing puzzle piece.
Love This Dish Rack? Then You’ll Also Love …
If you’re not a Sam’s Club member or you don’t live near one (yet, at least), don’t worry. This similar dish rack is going for a few dollars less at Amazon, and ships directly to your door. Here are more of our editors’ favorite dish racks in case you need some more inspo — whichever one you choose, the start of the new year is the perfect time to give your space an instant refresh.
