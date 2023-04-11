This Powerful, Editor-Loved Steam Mop Will Leave Your Floors Sparkling Clean (Without Chemicals!) — and It’s on Major Sale
It goes without saying that the worst part of cleaning is the upkeep aspect. It would be fine if you only had to scrub your bathtub once during the year, and you were done. But if you actually did that, your tub would most likely develop a black ring of buildup that would be nearly impossible to get rid of. The same goes for your floors. Regardless of whether you have pets or kids, a lot of foot traffic means that your hardwood and tile can’t go long without developing a grimy layer. The upkeep of your floors, then, is of the utmost importance. Unfortunately, many floor cleaning tools force you to put all your strength into scrubbing, which is a total energy zapper. As a result, you need something that’s powerful enough to lift dirt on its own, without you having to put your back into it. Specifically, you need something like the Shark Steam & Scrub Steam Mop, which is currently marked down to $140 on QVC.
What makes this editor-loved steam mop so effective is undoubtedly its two pads, which rotate 150 times per minute to break up even the stickiest of residues. With your purchase, you get a total of six reusable pads for scrubbing and dusting purposes. You can safely use the mop on all sealed hard floors and watch as it leaves them sparkling clean. Senior Commerce Editor Alicia says the mop was a total game-changer in her home. “Despite regularly mopping my floors, they never felt truly clean until I used this steam mop,” she noted. “By just using steam and water, it can lift spills and old, stubborn stains, thanks to its fast, rotating brushes. I love that the mop does all of the hard work and scrubbing for you — you just have to hold onto it.” Indeed, this gadget’s three steam modes (light, normal, and deep) make it perfect for both quick passes through the kitchen and deep cleans throughout the entire house.
Other highlights of the Steam & Scrub mop include its refillable water tank, which helps to tidy surfaces without the use of harsh chemicals, as well as LED headlights and swivel steering for easy maneuverability between tight spaces. And although the mop has a cord, its 22-foot length ensures that you’ll never get into a tangle or be unable to reach a specific spot. At just under 8 lbs., this household must-have is also relatively lightweight, so you’ll have no problem bringing it upstairs if needed. With all that in mind, you have a limited time to snag this brilliant tool while it’s still on sale, and we have no doubt you’ll come to love it just as much as we do.
Buy: Shark Steam & Scrub Steam Mop, $139.98 (normally $199.99)