Why You Should Always Have a Kitchen Sink Caddy in Your Shower (It’s So Smart!)
Sometimes the best organizing solutions just require a little bit of ingenuity. Think: using a lid organizer in the closet to hang bags and belts, a magazine holder in the fridge for sorting produce, or a bread box in the bathroom to hide medicine. Now, it’s time to try a kitchen staple in your bathroom: a sink caddy!
In this TikTok video, Emma Villaneda (@thecraftedstudioco) shares a smart way to use a sink caddy in the bathroom instead of the kitchen. She grabbed a Simplemade sink caddy from the kitchen section at Dollar Tree for just $1.25, but any suction cup sink caddy works. Simply place it on your shower wall and use it to store bar soap, toiletries, and even stray hair ties.
Why Using a Sink Caddy in the Shower Is So Smart
The smartest part about this hack is that, unlike other organizers, a sink caddy typically has holes or slits on the bottom so that sponges and dishwashing brushes can drain. That’s perfect for the shower, too, because the last thing you want is standing water getting funky where you’re supposed to be getting clean. Fill it with shampoo or conditioner bottles, razors, or hang your loofah on it to make sure it dries out between showers.
Of course, sink caddies are also generally smaller than regular shower caddies or hanging organizers, so they’re great for tighter spaces, or if you just need to add a little bit of extra storage. I can see this hack also working for toothbrushes and bar soaps in or near your bathroom sink, or for drying makeup brushes or paintbrushes if you use them often.
This is a perfect trick if you’re getting rid of an older sink caddy, but if you want to snag a new one, you’re in luck. Run by your local Dollar Tree to see if they have the one she uses in the video, or opt for any other sink caddy that fits the bottles and accessories you’re looking to store.
Love This Hack? Try This…
While the Simplemade sink caddy isn’t available online at Dollar Tree, really any sink caddy will do. Amazon has dozens of options that are sure to fit your style or storage needs, including this OXO sinkware organizer that’s under $12 and will be delivered to your doorstep before you know it!
Buy: OXO Good Grips Stronghold Suction Sinkware Organizer, $11.93