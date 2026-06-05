The One Entryway Upgrade That Makes Small Homes Feel Larger (and 3x Brighter!)
When you’re living in a cramped layout, the decor pieces you invest in can actually make your home feel a lot larger. Curtains hung higher than the top of your windows draw the eye up. Sometimes bigger pieces of furniture can trick the eye into thinking the space is roomier than it is (as long as they’re not too big).
And a full-length mirror can not only make a room feel larger, but it can also make it feel lighter and more elevated, too, as one person on Instagram just shared.
How a Full-Length Entryway Mirror Brightens Any Home
“Looking for a simple way to elevate your entryway?” Instagram user Rachel Kerzman wrote in a recent caption. “This arched mirror is the perfect entryway upgrade — simple, stylish, and instantly opens up the space.” Rachel also added text over her video: “Switching to a full length mirror completely elevated the space.”
When placed just opposite of a front door, a full-length mirror will flood the entryway with light every time the door is opened thanks to the reflection. And if an entryway feels tight and stuffy, a mirror can create a sense of depth and openness.
“Very effective and simple,” one person commented on Rachel’s post. Another said, “Looks like you’re looking into another room! Great idea.”
Plus, having a full-length mirror in your entryway is a great idea for last-minute fit checks before heading out for the day — it’s functional in so many ways!
A full-length mirror could be the exact thing your entryway or small space needs to make it feel like you’re working with a much larger floor plan. It’s a simple hack that’s going to make the biggest difference!
Design Defined
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