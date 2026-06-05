The One Entryway Upgrade That Makes Small Homes Feel Larger (and 3x Brighter!)

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
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blue entry way with art, mirror, console table
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Credit: Sandra Regalado

When you’re living in a cramped layout, the decor pieces you invest in can actually make your home feel a lot larger. Curtains hung higher than the top of your windows draw the eye up. Sometimes bigger pieces of furniture can trick the eye into thinking the space is roomier than it is (as long as they’re not too big). 

And a full-length mirror can not only make a room feel larger, but it can also make it feel lighter and more elevated, too, as one person on Instagram just shared.

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Credit: Minette Hand

How a Full-Length Entryway Mirror Brightens Any Home

“Looking for a simple way to elevate your entryway?” Instagram user Rachel Kerzman wrote in a recent caption. “This arched mirror is the perfect entryway upgrade — simple, stylish, and instantly opens up the space.” Rachel also added text over her video: “Switching to a full length mirror completely elevated the space.”

When placed just opposite of a front door, a full-length mirror will flood the entryway with light every time the door is opened thanks to the reflection. And if an entryway feels tight and stuffy, a mirror can create a sense of depth and openness.

“Very effective and simple,” one person commented on Rachel’s post. Another said, “Looks like you’re looking into another room! Great idea.”

Plus, having a full-length mirror in your entryway is a great idea for last-minute fit checks before heading out for the day — it’s functional in so many ways!

BEAUTYPEAK Arched Standing Floor Mirror
$71$38

If you love the look of Rachel’s arched mirror, this find from Walmart is a great buy. It comes in various sizes so you can choose the right one to fit your space. You can make this mirror work in even the smallest of entryways. Grab it with either a gold or black frame and instantly make your room feel twice as big.

$38 at Walmart
Mercer41 Arched Metal Oversized Full-Length Mirror
$81

Looking for something with a bit more interest? This organic-shaped floor-length mirror from Wayfair might be right up your alley. It also comes finished in either a black or gold frame, and the wavy, curvy shape makes this piece look high-end and expensive.

$81 at Wayfair
Mercer41 Mirta Rectangle Metal Full Length Mirror
$84$77

Or keep things simple with a basic rectangular mirror, like this one from Wayfair. It comes in so many sizes, including a 56” by 15”, which is ideal for smaller apartments or teeny entryway spaces. 

$77 at Wayfair

A full-length mirror could be the exact thing your entryway or small space needs to make it feel like you’re working with a much larger floor plan. It’s a simple hack that’s going to make the biggest difference!

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