Sofia Vergara’s Walmart Line Now Includes Gorgeous Tableware That’s Perfect for Summer Entertaining

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published Yesterday
Credit: Lula Poggi

As far as entertaining goes, getting ready to host guests is almost as fun as actually having them over. You get to think about what kinds of dishes you’re going to prepare and whether the night will follow a specific theme. Of course, you also get to break out your favorite serveware and party plates. Now that outdoor dining is a viable gathering option again, it might be time to grab some new tabletop accessories to celebrate the warmer season. For that, we recommend checking out Sofía Vergara’s home line at Walmart. The actress recently unveiled some beautiful new entertaining essentials inspired by Isla Barú, her favorite island off the coast of Colombia, her home country. You can stock up on everything from utensils to taco trays to beverage dispensers — all of which are sure to garner tons of compliments with their multicolored prints. We’ve rounded up 10 prized pieces from the collection that you definitely don’t want to skip out on.

Sofia Home 6-Piece Melamine Sectioned Serve Platter
Walmart
$19.96

A must-have for every party, this vibrant sectioned platter is here to hold all your cheese dips, salsas, and chips in style. Each little caddy is removable so you don't have to pass around the entire plate when seated, plus the platter's melamine material is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. In other words, it's as durable as it is eye-catching.

Sofia Home Indigo Stoneware Mug, 4-Pack
Walmart
$17.98

As cute as tiny espresso cups are, there's something to be said for a tall coffee mug that prevents you from having to refill it multiple times. We especially like this four-piece set. Each stoneware mug sports a gorgeous print and glossy finish, which will no doubt imbue your table with plenty of visual appeal. For less than $20, this stylish set is also a steal.

Sofia Home 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
Walmart
$25.94

Of course, you don't have to save these gorgeous pieces for special occasions. This 12-piece bowl and plate set, for example, works just as well for everyday family meals. You get one dinner plate, one salad plate, and one versatile bowl in four different colors. All together, these pieces are pretty enough to display — but highly practical nonetheless.

Sofia Home 8-Piece Acrylic Tumbler Set
Walmart
$19.98

One of the best parts of summer is the wide variety of seasonal drinks you get to enjoy, including lemonade, iced tea, agua fresca, and plenty more. Serve them all in these shatter-proof acrylic cups. It comes as no surprise that these tumblers come in a few different colors, but what's also nice is that you get four tall cups and four short ones to match. These definitely have a seasonal vibe but still manage to look timeless.

Sofia Home Indigo Stoneware Dinner Plates, 4-Pack
Walmart
$25.98

The classic indigo stoneware design also comes in the form of dinner plates, which are available in a set of four for under $30. Walmart shoppers love that these can be used for both casual and formal occasions and say the dishes are also sturdy and well-made. Although these are full-sized plates, once stacked, they're super easy to store.

Sofia Home Gold Satin 20-Piece Flatware Set
Walmart
$49.97

Make your table look extra bougie with this gold-toned utensil set, which comes with 20 pieces for as many as four people. Aside from their striking hue, the spoons, forks, and knives have an otherwise clean design. What's more, you'll find the stainless-steel flatware to hold up splendidly even after daily use without bending or sustaining any serious blemishes.

Sofia Home Melamine Serve Bowl with Utensil Set
Walmart
$14.96

Any salad would look extra-appetizing when served in this attention-grabbing bowl. With you purchase, you also get two large serving utensils that also sport a floral pattern inspired by the flowers in Vergara's native country. Reviewers say the bowl can hold enough salad for as many as 10 people — plus, it would make a great centerpiece on any table.

Sofia Home Oval Indigo Stoneware Serve Tray
Walmart
$19.98

Whether you use this large oval platter to hold finger foods or your main dish, its slightly upturned indigo edge will ensure nothing slides off. The platter's stoneware material is an upgrade from the typical plastic, but its pricepoint remains accessible. We have no doubt you'll receive tons of compliments on this versatile piece.

Sofia Home Multicolor Melamine Taco Tray Carousel
Walmart
$8.92

Taco Tuesdays will never be the same once you introduce this fun tray carousel into the mix. The plate has 10 notches made for holding both hard- and soft-shell tacos, plus they'll keep your tortillas in place as you load on your ingredients. We think this vibrant $9 tray needs to be a fixture at your next pool or birthday party.

Sofia Home 2-Gallon Clear Acrylic Dispenser
Walmart
$19.96

Open-top pitchers are all well and good, until the flies decide to drown inside your strawberry limeade. Keep backyard beverages fresh and bug-free inside this enclosed 2-gallon dispenser. It has a dazzling gold nozzle and a floral-printed lid — plus, you can prop it on top of this matching stand if you wish.

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Sofia Vergara’s Walmart Collection Now Includes Stunning Tableware That’s Perfect for Summer Entertaining

 

