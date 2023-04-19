Sofia Vergara’s Walmart Line Now Includes Gorgeous Tableware That’s Perfect for Summer Entertaining

As far as entertaining goes, getting ready to host guests is almost as fun as actually having them over. You get to think about what kinds of dishes you’re going to prepare and whether the night will follow a specific theme. Of course, you also get to break out your favorite serveware and party plates. Now that outdoor dining is a viable gathering option again, it might be time to grab some new tabletop accessories to celebrate the warmer season. For that, we recommend checking out Sofía Vergara’s home line at Walmart. The actress recently unveiled some beautiful new entertaining essentials inspired by Isla Barú, her favorite island off the coast of Colombia, her home country. You can stock up on everything from utensils to taco trays to beverage dispensers — all of which are sure to garner tons of compliments with their multicolored prints. We’ve rounded up 10 prized pieces from the collection that you definitely don’t want to skip out on.