South Korea Launched a Digital Nomad Visa You’ll Want to Apply for ASAP

To qualify for South Korea’s digital nomad visa, applicants must be at least 18 years or older, be able to prove that they earn an annual income of over 84.96 million won (equivalent to roughly $64,300 USD), and have worked in the industry in which they’re employed for over a year. Remote workers will also need to provide details of their criminal record and proof of private health insurance. If approved, the visas will be issued for a period of up to one year with the possibility of renewal for a second year.