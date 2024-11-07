Target Is Selling a Vintage-Inspired Storage Gem for $15 (It’s So Elegant!)
The festive holiday season is on its way, which means the exciting gift-giving time is also on the horizon. Stores are rolling out holiday decor and gifts, and as you begin shopping there’s one item you’ll want to snag from your local Target as a present for friends, family, or even yourself! This Decorative Glass and Brass Storage Box from Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia brand is a lovely box with a vintage touch that’ll take an entryway table from drab to fab in minutes.
The rectangular glass box with curved sides is trimmed in a shiny antique-looking brass. It has a clasp and chain attachment that keeps items secure in an elegant way. One reviewer highlighted the box’s vintage look, noting that it’s “super cute” and “identical to my actual vintage glass boxes!”
There are many ways to use this decorative box in your home. Tuck in evergreen sprigs for a fresh seasonal look on a living room side table, or place holiday cards in it as they arrive for bright and festive safekeeping. Use it in the bedroom on a bedside table for bookmarks, keepsake cards, mementos, and precious small items.
Awe overnight guests with your subtle hospitality by placing a handwritten welcome note inside the glass box on a chest or dresser in your guest bedroom. Or leave it empty for your guests to put jewelry, coins, and other small keepsakes while staying at your home. The glass ensures items are kept safe, but not missed when leaving.
The price point is the best yet most surprising aspect of this vintage-inspired find. At $14.99, it is such an affordable storage box. In fact, at that price, it’s easy to purchase more than just one. So go ahead and take this as your permission to make that Target run and grab a couple of these to give away and keep for yourself.
Buy: Decorative Glass and Brass Storage Box Antique Finish, $14.99
