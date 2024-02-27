If You Spot This “Adorable” $5 Target Find, Grab 1 for Every Room
Target has already released a bunch of adorable Easter-themed decor pieces ahead of spring, including Easter egg wreaths, bunny plates, and plush pillows, but the retailer has two new pieces in its collection totally made for cottagecore-lovers. They’re little ceramic mushroom houses that have battery-operated candles inside, making them the sweetest additions to any bookcase, coffee table, or centerpiece display.
And the best part about them is that they’re only $5 each!
These two houses for sale at Target sold out online (in both the pink mushroom and green mushroom color options), but they may still be available for pick-up at your local store. According to the reviews, these little mushroom houses are well-worth the trek.
“I absolutely adore this little mushroom house,” one Target shopper wrote. “It has a timer feature so it comes on at the same time every day, stays on for six hours, and shuts off. It brings me so much joy looking at it on my shelf!”
Another person added, “So cute! I couldn’t decide which one … the minty blue or the peachy pink … so I bought both!”
“I love it!” someone else wrote in their five-star review. “Perfect little spring decor piece.”
Grab these little light-up houses for spring and then keep them on display year-round. As long as you keep them supplied with fresh batteries when they need them, you can keep the lights on in these fairy homes for so many seasons to come!