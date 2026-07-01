Target’s $15 Trendy Striped Outdoor Pillows Refuse to Stain, Sag, or Stay Wet
I’ve spent over 30 years traveling up to Maine during the summer season, where I soak up every second in the backyard of my family’s small cabin near the lake. This year I chose to treat my mom to sturdy new Adirondack chairs for our outdoor space — but I immediately realized that my family would need a bit of cushioning on those chairs for lazily passing entire afternoons under the sun. The only snag? I blew through quite a bit of budget buying the four Adirondack chairs (a worthy investment!), and I didn’t have much to spend on full padded seat covers, which can easily cost over $200 each.
So, as I often do when I’m in a spending crunch, I ran straight to Target. I pored over the big-box retailer’s under-the-radar seasonal section tucked away in the back of the store for a comfy, stylish cushion. I unearthed a few amazing finds, including a summer design that totally taps into one of my favorite pattern trends that has been popular for over a year now. Not only are these striped outdoor pillows extremely chic, but they’ve also held up to late-spring monsoons, bugs and spiderwebs, and even tree pitch exceedingly well — six weeks in, I’ve decided to stop gatekeeping this gem.
The Room Essentials Reversible Cabana Stripe Pillow Is Just $15
It’s a trend that I lovingly refer to as “circus chic,” but Target’s budget find totally nails the look by embracing the visual rhythm that stripes can provide. I particularly love that these outdoor pillows embrace maximalism, given that one side displays a wider color-blocked stripe, whereas the other features a narrower version. The best part? I sprang for cheery yellow — just one of five colorways that are available, all of which embrace a warm palette that adds a pop of much-needed color to my backyard.
At a time when color-drenched rooms are still dominating interior design feeds, I personally wanted to bring more vibrant color outside into my backyard — and the sunflower yellow stripes are a wonderful foil to the hunter green I chose for our new chairs. Stripes are an easy, effortless way to extend the vibes of your living space outside, as that’s a trend many designers are focusing on for 2026.
My Honest Review of Target’s Room Essentials Outdoor Pillows
I wasn’t so sure that the construction of these pillows would live up to their gorgeous, chic exterior — after all, I clocked that these pillows were stuffed with polyester filling, not an actual insert. But after owning them for over six weeks, I can confidently say that they’re made to withstand the elements; June in Maine brings plenty of rain, and because these pillows aren’t weighed down by individual inserts, I’ve noticed they dry remarkably fast. I’ve never sat on a soggy pillow the morning after a downpour, and I can’t smell any mustiness, either.
I was worried late-season pollen and tree droppings (including sticky pitch!) would ruin these pillows, and my mother even yelled at me for picking out a design that so prominently featured white. But the polyester exterior seems to repel most of the potential downfalls of outdoor living. While pitch has indeed landed on these, I’ve been able to spot-clean with a small smidge of dish soap without issue. And a quick brush-off ensures any cobwebs or tree droppings simply clear away. Almost two months after I picked them up, they’re still as white as when I first bought them!
The Bottom Line
Investing in outdoor pillows can feel risky, given that so many options can fade, flatten, or fall apart after a single season — so I’m thrilled to have found an affordable option that I don’t have to stress over. These pre-stuffed pillows are made with weather-resistant exteriors that have held up beautifully, withstanding everything from blazing-hot sun to major rainstorms. But I also love that these pillows look as if they came straight off your living room couch — their chic aesthetic helps them look considerably more expensive than they actually are.
Regardless of which color you choose, cabana stripes are perfect for stylish hosts who want to channel coastal vibes and luxe, Mediterranean-inspired terraces. The look feels playful yet polished; nostalgic without veering into kitschy territory. And because Target’s nailed the look at this price, you could outfit an entire sectional with stripe-drenched vibes for the price of a single designer pillow. Finding a piece that delivers on style and durability is just what you need to finally ease into the summer lounging that you so deserve!
Buy: Room Essentials Reversible Cabana Stripe Pillow, $15
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