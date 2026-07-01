Target’s $15 Trendy Striped Outdoor Pillows Refuse to Stain, Sag, or Stay Wet

I’ve spent over 30 years traveling up to Maine during the summer season, where I soak up every second in the backyard of my family’s small cabin near the lake. This year I chose to treat my mom to sturdy new Adirondack chairs for our outdoor space — but I immediately realized that my family would need a bit of cushioning on those chairs for lazily passing entire afternoons under the sun. The only snag? I blew through quite a bit of budget buying the four Adirondack chairs (a worthy investment!), and I didn’t have much to spend on full padded seat covers, which can easily cost over $200 each.