Why Americans Are Ditching Lawns and Fire Pits in 2026 — and What’s Replacing Them

And another new piece of evidence showcases that outdoor hosts want their spaces to feel more functional — and water or fire features are simply not as useful as seating and tabletops.



Houzz’s 2026 outdoor trends study, which also relies on data generated by users on its site, shows that tables (and outdoor lighting!) are becoming more important than a s’mores session could ever be. More than 55% of renovated outdoor spaces in 2026 are now equipped with coffee or side tables adjacent to comfortable seating, per the report.