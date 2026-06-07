Why Americans Are Ditching Lawns and Fire Pits in 2026 — and What’s Replacing Them
There was a time when white picket fences and sprawling manicured lawns were definitely part of the dream home here in the United States. But the ideal outdoor aesthetic for Americans may start feeling a bit more whimsical and less defined by rigid fencing or overwatered green grass, if current design and renovation trends hold steady.
Yardzen, an online service provider that specializes in connecting homeowners to contractors for custom outdoor design, just published its annual trend forecast — and like major 2026 interior trends, it seems that bold, whimsical features are moving outdoors, too.
According to data collected by Yardzen, patios, gardens, and yards are being curated to feel less defined; Americans are spending more money than ever on “native planting, natural materials, and layered experiences,” per the company’s findings. Elements like oversized, ornamental grasses (a major trend at the world’s largest flower show!) are replacing clean-cut lawns as fairytale gardens become more popular than ever.
“Across the country, we’re seeing a move toward ‘softer’ outdoor living: layered planting, curved pathways, and gathering spaces that flow naturally from the home into the landscape,” Yardzen’s forecast reads. “The goal is no longer to assemble a collection of outdoor amenities, but to create spaces that feel immersive, calming, restorative, and connected to place.”
And the report’s data show that traditional lawns are being downsized in favor of these hidden getaways: the total square footage of lawns dropped by more than 25% in 2026.
Grass isn’t the only element of outdoor spaces that may be losing its symbolic cache, either. It seems that homeowners are skipping features that were once major draws for outdoor hosting — including fountains, ponds, and firepits.
Why Homeowners May Ditch Firepits Altogether
It seems that hosts don’t feel the need to provide a centralized amenity like a water feature or a cozy firepit to impress guests — in fact, Yardzen’s report picked up on the fact that outdoor essentials have been morphing for years now. “A recent Houzz study found that 54% of renovating homeowners upgraded their outdoor spaces … with many choosing garden beds and planting over water and fire features.”
When you’re surrounded by what feels like a very immersive garden, a firepit can feel like a bit of a gimmick — as beauty lies in the luxury of swaying grasses, soft tones of stones or gravel, and healthy greenery. Rather than firepits becoming the center of attention set against a predictably trimmed patch of grass, these gardens focus on having cohesion: “No single element dominates. The overall experience does,” Yardzen’s report reads.
And another new piece of evidence showcases that outdoor hosts want their spaces to feel more functional — and water or fire features are simply not as useful as seating and tabletops.
Houzz’s 2026 outdoor trends study, which also relies on data generated by users on its site, shows that tables (and outdoor lighting!) are becoming more important than a s’mores session could ever be. More than 55% of renovated outdoor spaces in 2026 are now equipped with coffee or side tables adjacent to comfortable seating, per the report.
These data points aren’t particularly surprising as more retailers pick up on micro lamp trends, producing stylish tabletop options that are also outdoor-friendly. So if you’re planning on a major garden overhaul this year, lean into the whimsy as much as you can. And think about investing in a few mini lamps, too — your guests will thank you!
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