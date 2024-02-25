These Target $5 Easter Storage Gems Are “Too Cute to Pass Up”
Target’s dollar-spot section is the place to shop for seasonal decor that’s as adorable as it is well-priced. If you’ve been hunting for wicker Easter baskets, you’ll want to scope out the shelves at your local store before others hop away with them.
Target Gems on Instagram alerted followers to this adorable find in Target’s Bullseye’s Playground section at their local store. More than just your ordinary wicker basket, it has perky bunny ears to remind you who’s on the way this spring. At just $5 apiece, this find really is “too cute to pass up,” as the caption reads.
“I need to raid the dollar spot ASAP and get everything Easter,” said one commenter on the @targetgems feed.
The urgency to get to Target is real, though. Dollar-section finds are only available in-store, not online, so it’s possible that you won’t be able to spot these ears at your own local store. But don’t let that rain on your Easter parade.
Amazon has an option that’s just as adorable, but does cost a little more than the Target find. Those who have purchased this basket comment on its quality and durability, so this is a purchase that can potentially last season after season in your home.
Or, for a non-wicker option, you can buy this seersucker fabric basket for a lower price point. It’s just as cute, has floppy ears, and comes in three different colors: blue, purple, and mint. Aside from being on point for a little one’s egg hunt or an Easter display, those who have purchased this say it’s also great to use for year-round storage in a kids’ room.
Be sure to scope out the Bullseye’s Playground section on your next Target run. You’re sure to find something on the shelves that will inspire you to freshen up your space for Easter and springtime, like these chic jars.