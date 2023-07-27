According to Heidi Andersen, the head of revenue at Nextdoor, curb appeal also reflects the community and neighborhood. “Strong curb appeal demonstrates a deep investment in a neighborhood. It elevates the sense of community pride and fosters a welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike,” she said. “For many neighbors, the neighborhood is a gathering place, a central hub, and, most importantly, a place they come to for genuine connections, support, and shared experiences among its residents. Every day, neighbors everywhere are transforming houses into homes and streets into welcoming avenues for their communities.”



Although the mindset of maintaining your curb appeal may be intimidating, it may alleviate the stress of pleasing your neighbors and avoiding the gossip of having an unappealing home. The survey revealed that a majority of the respondents have opinions about their neighbors’ properties and even mentioned that half of the homeowners shared there’s at least one neighbor in the vicinity with an “eyesore property.” See the full survey results from Thumbtack and Nextdoor here.