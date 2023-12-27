Because electricity and insulation are two of the main concerns (along with plumbing) when it comes to living in a tiny home, Skiff ensures that there’s no worry about being too cold with a space heater and electric fireplace. She has two different water sources in the kitchen for hygiene purposes and to consume water, as it’s not hooked up to the house. Besides a small kitchen sink and counter, there’s plenty of storage, a mini refrigerator, bar cart, and hot plate. If you think about it, these are all the essentials you would need in a kitchen (minus an oven), but Skiff said that larger dishes are usually cooked in the main house.



The bathroom is currently being remodeled, so the space is mainly used for storage. As Skiff walks up the small set of stairs, you can immediately see the bedroom, which is primarily filled by a king-sized bed. Although there’s a television in the room, Skiff says that the view from the top floor’s window might take more of your attention.



After watching this video multiple times, you might be convinced to start looking at tiny home assembly kits from Walmart or The Home Depot.