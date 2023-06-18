This TikToker’s Tiny House Is So Small, He Uses a Swing to WFH

You could say it’s all about balancing work and play. TikTok user @janklabs, also known as Tucker, has gone viral after he shared a clip of his tiny home, revealing that he rides a swing to be able to work at his desk. In the video below, the content creator takes his audience on a tour of his 144-square-foot shack, which features a room with a bed, a small kitchen, a hammock, and curiously, a work-from-home nook up in the rafters.