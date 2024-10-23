The Viral Christmas “Forest” Candle Is Back in Stores — But Here’s the Catch
Believe it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner. If you’re already feeling festive, you’re not alone. Plenty of fan-favorite home decor stores are already putting out holiday-themed items, and now is the perfect time to shop for them before they sell out.
In my opinion, seasonal candles are the perfect way to set the mood in your home. Last year, one HomeGoods Christmas tree farm-themed candle went viral and quickly sold out, thanks to its gorgeous gold candle tin and the several tiny Christmas tree wicks inside. According to TikTok, it’s finally available again, this time at T.J. Maxx, so don’t wait!
TikTok user Dana (@daaaaaannaaa) recently shared a viral video in which she discovered that the candle was back in stock. “A whole year later but I have finally found THE TJ Maxx find of all finds,” Dana captioned the TikTok. “We are so back.”
Although the candle was heavily associated with HomeGoods last year, both stores are owned by TJX Companies, so it makes sense that the candle is appearing at both now. In other words: You have double the chance of finding one while shopping!
Sadly, the Christmas tree farm candle isn’t available on T.J. Maxx’s website, although you can find a similar one on Amazon for $19.99. There are also plenty of alternatives to shop, such as Target’s six-pack set of green spruce tree tea lights.
The Amazon one is a near-dupe, but in case it’s sold out, the Target option is a great swap. The set retails for $26.95, and it’s on sale on Target’s website right now for $23.99. You’ll have to spend a bit more than you would on HomeGoods’ viral candle, but you can rest assured knowing that the set ships directly to your place. Plus, you can arrange your six trees in so many ways, and they perfectly complement Christmas decor!