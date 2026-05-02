My Mother Just Invented the Most Gorgeous Way to Use a Toilet Paper Holder

If there’s one obsession I’ve inherited from my mom, it’s a desire to always have my home smelling great — especially when guests are over. My friends joke that I always have a minimum of three candles burning in my small 400-square-foot Manhattan studio apartment. One of those candles is always burning in the bathroom (whatever a guest is getting up to in there, I want it to smell as pleasant as possible — almost as if they were using a public restroom in a French boutique hotel).