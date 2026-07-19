This Mom Keeps a Kitchen Utensil in Every Room of Her House, and Now I Want to Copy Her

This just goes to show that while having tongs in every room may seem a bit silly, they can be a genuinely useful tool to have around — especially for accessibility needs. Even if you don’t have a bad back, or aren’t contending with aging in place, you might appreciate having a pair of tongs to get something out of that super-high cabinet (no more having to climb on a countertop to reach!). Any pair of tongs will do, as long as they work for you.