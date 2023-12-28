The 10 Best Countries for Digital Nomads All Have One Thing in Common

Beyond Denmark, The Netherlands, and Germany, NordLayer named the following six countries as best for digital nomads: Spain, Sweden, Portugal, Estonia, Lithuania, Ireland, and Slovakia.



Believe it or not, the most popular European destination for American digital nomads didn’t make NordLayer’s top 10. According to a recent study by the online moving marketplace HireAHelper, the U.K. was crowned the most popular country to move to from the U.S. in 2023, factoring in data that shows more than 11,500 Americans did exactly that in the first half of 2023.



