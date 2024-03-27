Trader Joe’s Has a “So Cute” $10 Bouquet with Mini Bananas (!)

If you choose to just display the bouquet, it won’t set you back too much. They’re $9.99 each and the perfect burst of spring sunshine if you’re somehow still plowing snow from your driveway. And with TJ’s increasing the price of their bananas for the first time in years, a bouquet will be a pretty reminder of when your grocery bill was that much cheaper.

While you’re at Trader Joe’s, you might want to really lean into the whole spring plant thing and pick up a succulent basket or a gorgeous tulip bouquet. When it comes to plants, the more the merrier, right?