Trader Joe’s New $7 Bird-Shaped Planters Are So Whimsical
Before you run into your local Trader Joe’s for your next grocery haul, take a moment and smell the flowers — quite literally. The garden section of TJ’s is in full bloom this summer, and there’s a new addition to the lineup that will stop you dead in your tracks. It’s perfectly whimsical — maybe even more quirky than a porch goose or trendy plant climbers you’ve seen on your social feeds this year.
And the best part? It costs less than a cup of coffee from Starbucks, and it will also find a permanent spot in your decor collection. That’s right — it’s not just a plant! Trader Joe’s fans are already selling out this summer find, so keep reading to get all the deets on snagging this limited-time gem.
Trader Joe’s Quirky Summer Planters Save You a Trip to the Greenhouse
A week ago, the content creator behind @traderjoes_flowers discovered a series of colorful planters at their local Trader Joe’s warehouse. These seasonal live plants are perfect accents for both indoor and outdoor spaces. And they’re not just lush — they’re also planted in truly collectible pottery. These planters are made in the profile of tropical birds, available in pink, white, black, and blue. They add instant playfulness to any windowsill, porch, or garden area.
Another bonus? Trader Joe’s has already planted these beauties, saving you time digging around in dirt. It’s only $7, but it’s a long-term investment because you can use the planter for other items once the summer has passed.
Wayfair Has Similar Bird Planters Available
If you don’t have a Trader Joe’s near you, or if yours is already sold out (unsurprisingly, as shoppers said they were “running” to buy them!), don’t worry: Wayfair is selling a set of six bird-shaped planters for $50. They differ from the Trader Joe’s options in that they’re all owls, but they come in a variety of colors.
They’re pricier than Trader Joe’s planters, but they’re made of high-quality ceramic that’ll last a long time. The Wayfair planters appear to be a bit smaller, but are such a cute size (2.25″ x 2.25″ x 2.5″). Thanks to their petite size, these little pots can fit almost anywhere and add such a happy touch to any space.
I’m not the only person who thinks the Trader Joe’s bird planters are cute. Hundreds of comments from Trader Joe’s aficionados echo the same thing, including one shopper who said she’s on a quest to collect “one of each!” If you’re looking to instantly and easily add a bit of whimsy to your home, get out to your local Trader Joe’s ASAP.
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