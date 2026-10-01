Trader Joe’s New $5 Skull Succulents Are This Year’s Cutest Halloween Decor

I love Trader Joe’s for so many reasons: the Two-Buck Chuck, the Everything but the Bagel seasoning, the dark chocolate peanut butter cups, the list goes on! But one of my absolute favorite sections in Trader Joe’s has nothing to do with its fresh finds; it’s the seasonal selection of fresh florals and plants at its entrance. I also love how festive this particular section gets for the holidays; you’ll know immediately what season you’re about to celebrate as soon as you walk in.