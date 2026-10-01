Trader Joe’s New $5 Skull Succulents Are This Year’s Cutest Halloween Decor
I love Trader Joe’s for so many reasons: the Two-Buck Chuck, the Everything but the Bagel seasoning, the dark chocolate peanut butter cups, the list goes on! But one of my absolute favorite sections in Trader Joe’s has nothing to do with its fresh finds; it’s the seasonal selection of fresh florals and plants at its entrance. I also love how festive this particular section gets for the holidays; you’ll know immediately what season you’re about to celebrate as soon as you walk in.
In true Trader Joe’s fashion, ahead of Halloween and Día de los Muertos, the store has the most beautiful Day of the Dead-inspired planters that you’ll want to add to your growing collection of Trader Joe’s planters. The sugar skull cats and festive pet figurines are a must-have (and not just because the price on them is so good, it’s spooky). They truly look like artisan-crafted ceramics!
Trader Joe’s Succulent Planters Got a Playfully Spooky Makeover
You can usually find a fun selection of mini succulent planters in the Trader Joe’s plant section — and right now there’s a handful of options inspired by the spooky season. One planter that is gaining traction on social media is paying homage to a traditional Day of the Dead sugar skull; the planters come in pink, blue, orange, and white, each with black detailing. Each planter has an easy-to-care-for cactus variety growing out of the top that almost looks like hair, and they’re priced at just under $5.
“New fun plants at Trader Joe’s!” the creator behind the @traderjoes_flowers Instagram account wrote in the caption of a recent post showing off a selection of the planters. The sugar skull cats and dogs are painted in bright folk art-inspired motifs, and each one comes with a gorgeous succulent arrangement inside. These planters are $7.99 each.
Trader Joe’s Has More Halloween-Themed Plants You’ll Love
That’s not all that’s happening in the Trader Joe’s plant section. As @traderjoes_flowers shared in another picture, there’s also pumpkin filler stems you can grab to add a bit of fall pizzazz to any bouquet or arrangement. And in another post from Shannon at @traderjoesobsessed, we can see that TJ’s also rolled out the Venus fly traps for another season, as well as loads of marigolds and pumpkin varieties. “Check out these plants spotted today there’s so many beautiful ones!” Shannon wrote in her caption.
With several shoppers indicating they’ve had their succulents for years, these seasonal buys are well worth your budget. Head to your nearest Trader Joe’s to check out the entire selection of fall- and Halloween-themed plants and flowers to make your space feel a bit more seasonal. As if you needed someone to tell you to add to your TJ’s planter collection!