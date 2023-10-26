Trader Joe’s Wooden Flowers Are Back, So Grab Them While You Can
Any true Trader Joe’s fan knows that the retailer is much more than just a grocery store. It’s also home to plenty of highly sought-after plants, skincare products, and home decor. This month, floral enthusiasts and devoted shoppers will be happy to know that Trader Joe’s viral wood reed flowers are back in stock for all your fall decorative needs.
Instagram content creator Trader Joe’s Obsessed (@traderjoesobsessed) highlighted the product’s return in an October 24 post, writing, “Beautiful Reed flowers! I love that they last forever.”
“Those are gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “I scored a ton of these the other day.”
Trader Joe’s wood reed flowers cost $4.99 for a three-pack and $14.99 for a full bouquet, coming in shades of beige, cream, and gold. Because they’re made of wood, the reed flowers are safe for pets and people who are allergic to certain flowers. And because they essentially last forever, they’re far more sustainable than ordinary fresh flowers.
As Instagrammer @mostlytraderjoes pointed out in a post back when the flowers first blew up online, the flowers’ potential isn’t limited to decor. You can also use them as a diffuser for your space by placing them in a scented liquid.
If you’re not near a Trader Joe’s or your store is sold out, check out this boxed set on Amazon, which comes with peony, jasmine, dahlia, and rose stems that’s ready to be gifted (or kept for yourself).
Looking for inspiration when it comes to displaying and DIYing your wood reed flowers? Head over to TikTok, where plenty of users have given suggestions for customizing the forever florals.
“You can dye them with acrylic paint!” one user wrote in the comment section of TikTok user @_nicolepickel’s viral video featuring the bouquets. “I used wooden flowers for my wedding bouquet.”
“You can dunk them in watercolor paint and get kind of a tie-dye effect,” another commenter noted.
Buy: Wood Flower Diffuser Set, $25.34