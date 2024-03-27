This $1 Target Travel Organizer Won’t Last Long (You’ll Want to Buy 3!)
Whenever I’m in Target, I like to browse the dollar section like it’s a mini museum, searching for all of the affordable hidden gems. If there’s one pattern I’ve noticed lately, it’s that Bullseye’s Playground, Target’s ultra discounted sale section, rarely misses the mark on organizing items. There’s always a great storage product to be found, and one of the latest and greatest I’ve spotted are these super versatile travel hanger hooks.
There are not one, but two great travel hanger finds for sale in the Bullseye Playground right now, varying in style and size. Both are designed to wrap around car headrest rods and come in neutral colors. The individually packaged seat hook (on sale for just $1) is a total steal. It looks more like a standard hanger, with two small end hooks and a wide, curved midsection. Holding a maximum of 44 pounds, it’s a great option for keeping grocery bags, large totes, strapped coolers, and water bottles off the your car seats and an easy way to get more organized on the go. If you have kids, this could be a game changer when you’re riding with diaper bags, backpacks and lunch boxes, especially if your little one has a history of forgetting things in the car.
The multipack hook comes with four sleek attachments, each one holding up to 15 pounds. Two can easily be placed on each front seat without making the space look overly cluttered. They’re the perfect size for elevating small bags, hats, and gift bags that usually get tossed somewhere in the backseat — and sometimes damaged because of it. These smart travel hooks would also be handy for tying up dog leashes and hanging dry cleaning. The creative engineering possibilities are endless with this one!
The hooks are only available in-store at Target, so score them while you can!
In case you can’t find them at your local Target, Amazon has a similar pack of stylish headrest hooks for $13 with just as much function and a weight capacity of up to 55 pounds.
Buy: Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook, Set of 4, $12.99