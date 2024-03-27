There are not one, but two great travel hanger finds for sale in the Bullseye Playground right now, varying in style and size. Both are designed to wrap around car headrest rods and come in neutral colors. The individually packaged seat hook (on sale for just $1) is a total steal. It looks more like a standard hanger, with two small end hooks and a wide, curved midsection. Holding a maximum of 44 pounds, it’s a great option for keeping grocery bags, large totes, strapped coolers, and water bottles off the your car seats and an easy way to get more organized on the go. If you have kids, this could be a game changer when you’re riding with diaper bags, backpacks and lunch boxes, especially if your little one has a history of forgetting things in the car.