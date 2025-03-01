The “Triangle Rule” Is the Simple Living-Room Decor Trick You Should Try ASAP
Hanging a small collection of art on a blank wall seems like a simple-enough task, but, even so, the end result can look … off. Maybe the frames end up too far apart, or perhaps the balance was thrown by one too-large picture and the entire thing looks wrong. To nail hanging art every time (literally!), you might want to follow the “triangle rule” to give your wall a polished and professional look.
Interior stylist Yannick Aaron (@aaroninteriors) demonstrated this concept in a recent Instagram video, and it works best when you’re hanging three variously sized pieces of art. “To hang my pictures, I use a triangle shape where I framed a larger picture with two smaller ones,” Aaron explained. “For a modern touch, hang the bottom of each frame in one line.”
The smaller framed pieces don’t have to be the exact same measurements. In fact, it looks a bit more organic and lived-in if their dimensions are different. But if you like a cleaner, more uniform look, you could break up a diptych or similarly framed smaller pieces with a larger picture between them.
“So simple yet interesting,” one person commented on Aaron’s post. Another said, “Love it. I’m doing a major photo/framing setup throughout my house; this was helpful.”
This method will work with frames of all shapes and sizes. If your largest piece of art is tall rather than wide, your “triangle” will be more acute with the whole installation taking up less horizontal wall space.
The triangle rule can be used to curate all sorts of decor around your home. For example, you can use it to style bookshelves; create triangles by strategically stacking books and other decor objects to make the best use of the space and create interest. Even coffee tables and consoles can be upgraded by styling three pieces of decor into a triangle-shaped configuration.
If you think in triangles the next time you’re faced with a blank wall or shelf, you’ll succeed in creating a beautiful installation that looks like it was styled by a pro!